E-hailing drivers in Chatsworth, Durban, say they were assaulted over the weekend and are calling for urgent police action

Representatives from the KZN E-Hailing Council met with police to raise safety concerns and demand a formal stakeholder meeting

Drivers warn that attacks are partly due to ignorance of the National Land Transport Act, stressing the need for clearer enforcement and protection

E-hailing drivers gathered outside the Chatsworth Police Station, demanding justice and stronger safety measures.

Source: Getty Images

DURBAN- E-hailing drivers in Chatsworth, Durban, are calling for urgent action after a spate of violent incidents over the weekend.

Drivers and representatives from the KwaZulu-Natal E-Hailing Council gathered outside Chatsworth Police Station, demanding justice and stronger safety measures on Monday, 23 February 2026.

What happened?

According to IOL, KwaZulu-Natal police confirmed they are investigating an assault case involving a 22-year-old man, allegedly attacked by an unknown suspect on Saturday along Kingfisher Drive, Welbedacht East. While details remain limited, drivers say the weekend confrontation at Chatsworth Centre escalated when security personnel and a man believed to be a local taxi boss allegedly threatened them with firearms.

Drivers detail harassment and assault

Driver L. Mthembu described his ordeal:

“I tried to leave the scene but was assaulted. I’ve opened a case at Chatsworth Police Station.”

Another driver, S.W. Mkhize, said he was slapped while attempting to drive away.

“I didn’t respond. I took the car and came straight to the police to report the assault,” he explained.

E-hailing council intervenes

The KZN E-Hailing Council met briefly with police officials on Monday to discuss the attacks and broader safety concerns. Secretary-General Sithembiso Khanyezi said the goal is to secure a formal meeting with the station’s executive leadership to outline their concerns alongside all relevant stakeholders.

“There is no rule preventing e-hailing operations. Drivers are free to operate,” Khanyezi stressed.

He added that attacks often stem from ignorance, with many individuals unfamiliar with the National Land Transport Act (NLTA) and the rights of e-hailing operators.

As tensions rise, drivers are urging authorities to act swiftly to ensure the safety of those navigating South Africa’s busy streets through app-based transport services.

E-hailing driver strangled to death

In a related article, most recently, the death of a 22-year old Nigerian e-hailing driver dominated the headlines. The horrific incident took place in Tshwane West on 11 February 2026. Police arrested a woman in connection with the murder. The police stated that the woman and her male accomplice allegedly requested an e-hailing driver's services. However, the ride quickly became violent as the suspects attempted to hijack the driver. A struggle between the driver and one of the suspects ensued, and he was strangled to death.

Violence erupts between e-hailing drivers and taxi operators

In other related news, violence erupted in Durban as clashes between traditional taxi operators and e‑hailing drivers turned violent, with one driver injured and bullets reportedly fired during the confrontation. The incident is part of a broader pattern of tension in KwaZulu‑Natal, where similar altercations have seen e‑hailing drivers shot and assaulted by individuals alleged to be linked to taxi associations. Police have responded with arrests and pledged to work with transport authorities to improve safety and promote peaceful coexistence between the two groups.

E-hailing drivers call for protection from SAPS after increased attacks and robberies.

Source: Getty Images

Previously, Briefly News reported that dashcam footage that circulated widely online showed an e‑hailing driver being confronted and robbed by multiple suspects, shocked South Africans and reignited concerns over driver safety. The video, which captured assailants surrounding the vehicle and forcibly taking belongings, sparked widespread reaction and debate about the risks faced by drivers on the road.

