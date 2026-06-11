Mel Viljoen has responded after she stormed out of a sit-down interview with journalist Sli Sebata when she was questioned about her US arrest over alleged shoplifting

She defended her actions on Instagram Stories and reshared actor Rico Fourie's story after he also publicly supported her

A comedian released a parody of Viljoen’s viral walkout in a humorous TikTok skit that left viewers in stitches

Mel Viljoen responded to backlash after walking out in the middle of an interview. Image: melviljoensa

Source: Instagram

Former Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip star Mel Viljoen has broken her silence after she stormed out of an eNCA interview. The reality TV star angrily walked out of an interview with eNCA journalist Sli Sebata, who asked about her arrest in the United States for allegedly shoplifting.

What was supposed to be a routine interview, since Mel Viljoen quietly returned to South Africa after being granted voluntary departure from the United States, turned into a viral moment after she lost her cool. As South Africans reacted to a video of a visibly frustrated Mel Viljoen unclipping her microphone and walking out of an interview, she broke her silence and shared her side of the story.

Mel Viljoen reacts after storming out of eNCA interview

On Wednesday, 10 June 2026, Viljoen addressed the incident on her Instagram Stories by resharing footage of the moment she left the interview. She defended her decision to walk out, saying she felt she had been misled about the nature of the conversation. The post was captioned:

“When you get invited under false pretences, you walk away.”

See the screenshot below:

Mel Viljoen reacted to a video of her walking out of an eNCA interview. Image: melviljoensa

Source: Instagram

Mel Viljoen also responded to the backlash by resharing actor Rico Fourie’s Instagram Story. In his post, Fourie defended Mel’s reaction and criticised the backlash she has received. In the reshared message, Fourie expressed frustration over what he described as unfair treatment of Viljoen as she tries to rebuild her brand. The post was captioned:

“Honestly, the hate for Mel Viljoen is disgusting. This nation has zero grace for someone trying to redeem themselves #StaanSterkMel”

See the screenshot below:

Mel Viljoen justified herself after walking out of eNCA interview. Image: melviljoensa

Source: Instagram

Mel Viljoen makes a passionate plea to South Africa

During one of her interviews since her return to Mzansi, Mel Viljoen made a passionate plea to South Africans.

Viljoen pleaded for a second chance from fellow South Africans during her interview on Jacaranda FM's breakfast show hosted by Martin Bester.

The disgraced reality TV star and businesswoman claimed that she had learned her lesson from the traumatic experience, further emphasising that her husband, Pee Viljoent, was far from the monster the media had portrayed him to be.

Social media is completely baffled by the media personality's claims, with many refusing to sympathise with her despite her claims of what she went through in detention.

SA comedian aces Mel Viljoen’s eNCA interview walkout skit

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a comedian shared a hilarious parody of reality star Mel Viljoen’s viral eNCA interview walkout.

The viral skit was shared on TikTok on 10 June 2026, following the real-world broadcast drama in Pretoria.

Source: Briefly News