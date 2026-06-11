A humorous content creator shared a hilarious parody video mocking reality star Mel Viljoen’s recent live eNCA studio walkout in the middle of an interview

The viral skit was shared on TikTok on 10 June 2026, following the real-world broadcast drama in Johannesburg

The comedian perfectly mimicked the Real Housewives of Pretoria star by moving her franchise to Brakpan and promising to sue once her husband, ‘Pateet’, returned to SA

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A local comedian shared a comedy skit mocking reality TV star Mel Viljoen’s television appearance. Image: @theunwokepope

Source: TikTok

Local artist and TikTok comedian @unwokepope has gone viral after dropping a spot-on parody of Mel Viljoen’s recent dramatic TV interview. The reality star’s interview was beginning when she felt uncomfortable continuing, claiming she had been invited under false pretences.

Moving fast, the content creator mimicked the entire meltdown flawlessly. Acting as Mel Miljoen, the comedian joked about suing the broadcaster once ‘Pateet’, referring to Peet returning home following his deportation in America.

The real legal drama behind the walkout

The viral skit directly mocks Mel Viljoen's real-life media storm surrounding her sudden return to South Africa. Mel and her husband, Peet Viljoen, were arrested in Florida, USA, in March 2026 for grand retail theft. Following the shoplifting charges, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials detained the couple for overstaying their visitor visas. While her husband remains locked in an American holding facility awaiting his legal hearing, Mel was granted voluntary departure and deported back home, prompting her rocky local media tour.

Watch the hilarious TikTok video below:

Mzansi loves the comedian's funny skit

The humorous skit triggered widespread laughter across the video streaming platform. Many labelled the creative content comedy gold, and pointed out that TikTok user @unwokepope had natural talent. They praised him for acing the impersonation, with some obsessing over his wardrobe choice. Others said they knew he would create the video after seeing Mel’s eNCA interview, adding he delivered the entertainment they were hoping for.

Viewers praised the comedian for tracking down a similar jacket to perfect the impersonation. Image: @melviljoensa

Source: Instagram

User @yums922 said:

"Yep. You nailed it 😂."

User @mariaan joked:

"Rk het ekstra plooie bygekry van al die lag met jou saam (I gained extra wrinkles from all the laughter with you) 😂."

User @KVV shared:

"Oh, please send this video to them."

User @Charmaine Tolmay asked:

"Waar jy darem aan al jou humour kom (here do you get all your humour)😂?

User @Koki added:

"I was waiting for this video😁."

User @me said:

"So cute. You have great talent."

3 Briefly News articles about Mel and Peet Viljoen

Humorous content creator, TikTok user @unwokepope, captured the attention of Mzansi with an amusing skit poking fun at the bizarre theft claims made by the Viljoens while in their US detention.

Human rights activist Pieter Kriel’s old video about reality TV stars Melany Viljoen and her husband, Peet, and their real reasons for leaving the country resurfaced amid their arrest in the US.

A content creator read a report which detailed how Mel and Peet Viljoen allegedly ran a ticket-scanning scam in the US from August 2025 to March 2026.

Source: Briefly News