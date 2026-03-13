Human rights activist Pieter Kriel’s old clip about reality TV stars Melany Viljoen and her husband Peet resurfaced amid their arrest in the US

The video was posted in August 2025 on TikTok, describing the couple’s move to America as an opportunistic act

Social media users were stunned by how everything he said in the video was now proving to be true, and praised the creator for his honesty

Pieter Kriel had viewers calling him wise after voicing his views on the Viljoen couple’s relocation in 2025, after they were recently arrested on charges of alleged theft in the US.

The clip was shared on TikTok by @thepieterkriel, where it gained massive engagement, with viewers who had commented last year coming back to praise him. They expressed shock at the arrest of the Viljoens, who have been allegedly involved in questionable business dealings.

In the old video, Pieter lambasted the narrative that the Viljoens fled Mzansi as refugees, calling that propaganda. He instead noted that what they did was to repackage South African realities, inequalities and crime into a political export for the American right. He pointed out that the husband and wife were running with Donald Trump’s narrative of white genocide. The activist did, however, correct their view that our troubles were rooted in poverty, landlessness, and the after-shock of apartheid.

Pieter Kriel calls out the Viljoens

The creator noted that when Melany and Peet cried about the danger they faced in Mzansi when they got to America, that did not paint the real national picture. TikTok user @thepieterkriel said the least safe people were people of colour, not people living in high-security gated communities with bodyguards. The outspoken young man called for them to remain in the US.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA is stunned by the clip's relevance

The clip gained thousands of views, likes and many comments from social media users who appreciated the young man's honesty. Many viewers called him a real deal, praying for him to never stop speaking his truth. Some took a jab at those in government. They said the country needed more honest people like Piet, who would not exploit people by means of politics. Others noted that they were from the future, explaining that they were only seeing the video now when it was first shared in 2025. They were in awe of how everything the young activist had said was proving to be true.

User @Lindiwe said:

"You're young, but you stand for the truth. That's what I respect about you."

User @Kay Mkhwanazi commented:

"You are the only real deal I know. We need more honest people like you in power, not capitalists who exploit people by means of politics."

User @PSALMS shared:

"Love how you narrate things. You're the best."

User @Giftson_Simela added:

"We are here from the future."

User @jendau3113 said:

"You are a blessing. Stay honest."

User @educare commented:

"Your wisdom is admirable for such a young man. We lived through apartheid, and we still haven't benefited from democracy, but we haven't cried out against discrimination."

