Kaizer Chiefs are increasingly expected to part ways with South African international Aden McCarthy ahead of the 2026/27 Premier Soccer League season.

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The 22-year-old centre-back enjoyed a standout breakthrough campaign with Amakhosi after progressing through the club’s youth ranks. He featured 31 times in all competitions and contributed two goals during the season.

One of those goals came in the Premier Soccer League, where Chiefs secured a third-place finish behind Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns. That result means the Soweto club will once again compete in the CAF Confederation Cup for a second consecutive year alongside domestic commitments.

McCarthy’s performances have reportedly caught the attention of the Azerbaijani side Sabah FK, who are reinforcing their squad after booking a place in next season’s UEFA Champions League.

Chiefs set to lose McCarthy

According to reports from the national broadcaster, the defender’s departure has now moved significantly closer following a decisive step from the interested club.

“Azerbaijani outfit Sabah FK have triggered the buyout clause in Aden McCarthy’s contract at Kaizer Chiefs, taking the defender’s reported move abroad a step closer,” SABC Sport reported.

It added that the move is now effectively on course, pending a medical examination, with personal terms between McCarthy and Sabah already believed to be in place.

While the transfer had been anticipated for some time, activating the release clause has accelerated proceedings, eliminating the need for prolonged negotiations and leaving Chiefs with limited leverage to block the move.

To prepare for his exit, Kaizer Chiefs are reportedly moving quickly in the transfer market, with Stellenbosch defender Thabo Moloisane identified as a potential replacement.

Source: Briefly News