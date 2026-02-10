A South African political commentator sparked a conversation about heritage and moving past the villain narrative

The young man acknowledged the heavy history of oppression while urging for a redefinition of what it means to be an Afrikaner

Social media users flooded the comments to debate the role of apologies and the importance of learning vernacular languages for unity

A young political commentator discussed how to balance preserving heritage with acknowledging historical injustices. Image: Pieter Kriel

A thought-provoking video shared by Pieter Kriel, a political commentator, on February 9 2026, gained significant attention online.

The clip, taken from a podcast interview, was shared by Facebook user Pieter Kriel, who unmasked the complex intersection of Afrikaner heritage and modern society.

During the discussion, the young man made it clear that he does not practice a form of nationalism or heritage founded on injustice or conflict. The human rights activist spoke about the need to respect history while focusing on the future. He acknowledged that Afrikaners were involved in systems that exploited and segregated people for decades.

Pieter Kriel acknowledges the social ills of the past

While the young man noted he was tired of being viewed as a villain when introducing himself abroad, he admitted that he understands why people hold those perceptions. Facebook user Pieter Kriel stressed that acknowledging these terrible things is necessary for his generation to move forward and redefine its role as part of Africa's future. He, however, noted that he does not feel Afrikaners need to apologise, but called for acknowledgement.

SA discusses Pieter Kriel’s views

Social media users flooded the comments section, with many sharing similar sentiments about the need for progress. Many debated his comments that Afrikaners do not need to apologise, with others noting a desire for a country where everyone gets along. Some thanked him for his honest opinions on local politics and his vocal stance on historical social ills.

The activist was praised by many viewers for his transparency. Image: Pieter Kriel

User @Nathan Thula Mthethwa said:

"I hear what you're saying as per the Afrikaner past bit, I am lost when you say Afrikaaners don't have to apologise. I know you're not a bad Afrikaaner speaking, but your clarity regarding the apology part will help me understand your point."

User @Sisi Ma Unie commented:

"Pieter Kriel, all cultures or races have had people in past generations who did bad things. Are other races told or asked to acknowledge the crimes of the past generation? If anything, the 18th,19th and 20th centuries were dominated by forceful leadership in all cultural groups."

User @Zithobile Mlungwna added:

"Now this is something progressive, bhuti. A little secret is to start with one of the African languages."

User @Oria Ra shared:

"Brilliant and visionary young man! Africa, not only South Africa, needs people like you."

User @Vuyani Takabukholikuwe Mata commented:

"How I wish we could all get along. We have a lot to achieve in this rainbow nation. We practice being a rainbow nation only when the Springboks play rugby."

User @Herbert Mawelela said:

"Brave 💪 young man, unlike the others who are busy preaching segregation."

