City Makoti left social media buzzing after confessing that she was the primary breadwinner in her household

The award-winning content creator, who is married with a child, opened up about her family dynamics and seemingly struck a nerve with people who felt that those details needed to be kept private

Meanwhile, others applauded her for being open about her reality and the realities of other South African women, saying it was nothing to be ashamed of

City Makoti candidly opened up about her family dynamics.

Source: Instagram

South African content creator and award-winning influencer City Makoti recently ignited a fierce national conversation by pulling back the curtain on her private life.

This comes after she shared a video on her TikTok page on Sunday, 8 February 2026, where she opened up about her role as the primary breadwinner in her household.

The reality TV star, who was recently crowned the Influencer of the Year at the 2025 Briefly News Entertainment Awards, questioned why society tends to stigmatise female financial success within the context of a marriage.

"Why does talking about being the female breadwinner make people so uncomfortable? It's automatically seen as something that will bruise a man's ego.

"A lot of women keep quiet or lie about who the real breadwinner is to protect egos, but a confident man is not embarrassed by his partner's success, and he's secure enough in his masculinity to stand beside her and not compete with her."

The content creator, real name Anika Dambuza, highlighted that she wouldn't be where she is today without the help and support of her loving husband and father of her child, Sihle Dambuza.

"Sihle is always so supportive of me, and I wouldn't have been able to do anything that I've done without him."

She went on to emphasise that money is not the foundation of a home, respect is, and highlighted that, despite their roles, Sihle, who is also working on building his career, remains the head of the house, leading with love, guidance, and emotional intelligence.

City Makoti’s role as the breadwinner challenges multiple stereotypes at once, where being in an interracial marriage often means navigating several expectations: managing traditional gendered pressures from their respective backgrounds while also dealing with external judgments about how a modern and diverse household should function.

Social media influencer City Makoti revealed that she's the primary breadwinner in her household.

Source: Instagram

For Dambuza, a "hill she's willing to die on" is the importance of women being able to maintain their lifestyles. She challenged the notion that a woman providing for her family somehow diminishes her partner’s worth or disrupts the natural order of their household.

The fact that people are so uncomfortable shows that many are still clinging to old-fashioned ideas about men's and women's roles, when in fact, these traditional rules rarely match the way many families actually survive and thrive today.

Data from Stats SA shows that nearly 42% of South African homes were led by women in 2025. This proves that City Makoti’s situation isn't just a social media story; it’s the daily reality for millions of families across the country.

Watch City Makoti's video below.

Social media reacts to City Makoti's video

The conversation online was a battlefield of opinions, reflecting a deep divide between traditional values and modern realities, with some users accusing City Makoti of humiliating her husband and compromising the sanctity of their home.

Tebogo_M21 said:

"She just disrespected her husband on social media."

msmonakhisi argued:

"She didn't have to take it to social media. We have men as breadwinners in many households, but you can never hear them preaching about it."

NyKoMR revisited Nandi Madida's discussion about extending grace to South African men.

"I don’t think this is what Nandi meant by 'giving men grace.' This is straight-up humiliating your man."

Modiokwan3 wrote:

"The husband has no option but to cheat on her, I’m afraid. It’s the only way to heal after being humiliated like this."

Several online users accused City Makoti of humiliating her husband for speaking about their family dynamics.

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, others hailed City Makoti for sharing her reality and highlighting the real roles many women play behind closed doors.

TheeLadi said:

"S/O to her 'cause black women do all that and pretend it’s their men, lol."

Akhona_PQ wrote:

"Women from other races are very honest about being providers, ke sana. They are very open about it. Black women were conditioned to respect their husbands and pretend he is the provider to save him from public embarrassment."

Niphotisym posted:

"I like this. More women need to speak out about being providers so that gents can stop putting unnecessary pressure on themselves by trying to assume an outdated gender role."

neo_mshibe added:

"At least she’s being honest. Black women are doing it and lying about it whilst suffering."

