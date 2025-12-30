Being an Afrikaner and marrying into a Xhosa family was no big deal for Anika Dambuza, who is widely known as City Makoti

The influencer and TikTok star has been cast on the upcoming reality TV show, The Real City Makoti

Anika recently opened up about what helped her navigate this transition with ease, which made her an internet sensation

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

City Makoti spoke about being a proud Xhosa bride. Image: Thecitymakoti

Source: Instagram

Anika Kungentando Dambuza, affectionately known as City Makoti, will be gracing the small screens ahead of her reality TV show debut.

The star has garnered an online fan base for her distinctive style of content creation. Now, fans will get to know her on a much deeper level on the upcoming Mzansi Wethu TV show.

City Makoti shares her secret

As the countdown begins for The Real City Makoti, Anika Dambuza opened up about how she landed the role. According to Daily Sun, the star believes that her story will encourage other women in inter-racial relationships to tell their families, saying she was once in a similar situation.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"They approached me. I think they liked my TikTok, so they wanted to create something that speaks to more people in a similar situation. I said yes because my story isn't just mine. I often get messages from women in interracial relationships who are too scared to tell their families, and that was me once," she told the news publication.

City Makoti recently celebrated a year of being a content creator, thanking her supporters for embracing her content. The content creator is also officially a nominee at the Briefly News Entertainment Awards 2025 under the Influencer of the Year category.

Speaking about her relationship, Makoti said she and Sihle Dambuza are not your typical conventional couple.

"Sile and I are unconventional in more ways than you think, and we navigate two very different cultures. I know there are many couples like us hiding their love," she was quoted as saying.

She and her family celebrated their very first Christmas holiday together. She posted cute Christmas card photos with a heartwarming caption.

"Our first Christmas as a family of three. I remember for the longest time we didn’t spend Christmas together because we were both at home during the December holidays. Our first Christmas together was when we moved in together, and you helped me set up the Christmas tree. Your first Christmas tree. We’ve come such a far way, and I’m so proud of us."

The Real City Makoti stars Linda Mbunyuza, Sessy Mofokeng and Keneilwe Mpolokeng Mbobosi, and it is set to air on Mzansi Wethu on 30 January 2026.

Zulu umembeso goes viral

In a previous report from Briefly News, the City Makoti revealed some of the beautiful moments from a traditional Zulu wedding and umembeso, showing unity through culture and celebration.

The TikTok video clip was a celebration of South African traditions, highlighting the beauty of Zulu heritage and how it continues to bring people together. City Makoti looked ravishing in her traditional attire.

Source: Briefly News