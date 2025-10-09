The City Makoti shared beautiful moments from a traditional Zulu wedding and umembeso, showing unity through culture and celebration

The video celebrated South African traditions, drawing attention to the beauty of Zulu heritage and how it continues to bring people together

The heartwarming clip gained massive attention online, with people proud to see culture represented in such a positive and respectful way

South Africans felt proud seeing Zulu culture celebrated with joy and authenticity, reminding many of the beauty in embracing one another’s traditions.

The City Makoti and her family enjoyed a vibrant Zulu wedding. Image: thecitymakoti

South African influencer and content creator @thecitymakoti posted the video on 5 October 2025, showing moments from a vibrant Zulu wedding and umembeso that celebrated rich cultural traditions. The video, which featured people dancing, laughing, and wearing traditional attire, captured the joyful essence of the event. It took place during Thobeka's umembeso, where family and friends came together to witness her special day. The City Makoti, a white woman married to a Zulu man, attended the wedding and shared the moments online, expressing admiration for the beauty of the ceremony.

The video offered a meaningful glimpse into Zulu customs and how they continue to unite communities through dance, music, and symbolism. The umembeso, one of the key stages in a Zulu marriage, represents love and respect between families. It’s not just a cultural exchange but also a celebration of unity and belonging. The clip showed the bride surrounded by colourful fabrics, traditional beads, and joyful guests, creating a picture-perfect moment of heritage being honoured in modern times.

Zulu culture celebration captured beautifully

Within a short time, the video received over 31,000 likes and drew hundreds of comments from people who loved seeing such cultural pride displayed online. Many praised The City Makoti for sharing the experience with respect and authenticity, as it helped highlight the importance of cultural exchange and inclusivity. The post quickly circulated across social platforms, turning into one of the week’s most talked-about feel-good stories.

South Africans reacted warmly, with many expressing pride in seeing Zulu traditions celebrated so beautifully. Some admired how diverse South Africans continue to embrace one another’s cultures, while others said such moments remind people why heritage remains vital in a united nation.

A moment from The City Makoti attending the traditional Zulu wedding celebration. Image: thecitymakoti

Here’s what South Africans had to say

Thobeka commented:

“Seeing this through your eyes? So fun! Oh man. Thanks for coming. 🥰🥺”

Sneh Shandu Mathabela wrote:

“Not umntwana wethu sleeping peacefully with so much noise around. 🤣😂❤”

Duma ka Mthombeni commented:

“Nimbonile umkhwenyana? 👌💞”

Robbs Leigh said:

“Loved that you took us on this journey! ❤”

Nichola commented:

“Wamuhle umcimbi.”

Qhamani Zondani wrote:

“Mhle Makoti wethu nomntana wenu. ❤️❤”

Nomap said:

“It was nice seeing you. ❤️😭 My team and I were very excited to see you, and we managed to make the event beautiful. ❤”

Snazzy Naz commented:

“The ripping of the pants, though, but I see Makoti fixed it shame. 😂”

