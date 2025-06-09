A Zulu bride wowed the internet with her lengthy cape made out of R100 notes on her special day

South Africans wondered if the garment was part of the lobola offerings or just a gift from her in-laws

Social media users expressed their amazement in a thread of comments and tried to guess the amount of money

A Zulu bride showed off her riches by wearing a money cape as she danced during her wedding ceremony.

A Zulu bride's wedding garment stunned many people online. Image: @Majority World/Nei Ntsoma/ Universal Image Group

Source: Getty Images

Guests were amazed by the garment and took videos to post online, which instantly went viral.

Zulu bride wears money cape at wedding

A Zulu bride went viral on Facebook after one of her guests posted a video from her wedding. The footage shows the lady dancing while wearing a lengthy cape made of R100 notes.

South Africans were wowed by the extravagant garment amid the country’s economic crisis. Most people believed that the bride was wearing her lobola money as a fashion statement, while others guessed the amount of money she threw over her back.

The newlywed danced during her wedding ceremony, while her family and friends pulled out their devices to capture the moment. In the Zulu culture, the groom’s family often gifts the new bride’s family and also showers their daughter-in-law with money, whether in the form of a garment or just stacks of it.

The Zulu wedding has numerous stages, with the first one being the lobola ceremony and the last being the extravagant traditional wedding. The lady wore her money cape on the second stage of the wedding, called Izibizo, where she and her family were spoiled by her groom’s family.

The exchange of girls symbolises the forming of a new bond between two families. The money cape concept is modern and has been trending all over social media during recent wedding seasons.

The new trend has wowed Mzansi and the internet.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Mzansi wowed by bride’s money cape in Facebook video

Social media users were wowed by the garment and shared their thoughts in the comments:

A Zulu wedding wowed Mzansi. Image: @Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

@Skhumba Media wrote:

“Blanket money, more like blanket security!”

@Itumeleng Masipa wondered:

“So she's wearing her lobola?”

@Gugu Van De Musab investigated:

“Easy peasy. That's 20 (R100s) in a row. The cloth is approximately five meters.”

@Syanda Croco guessed:

“That's roughly R28k or R30k or R14K. 15x20x100.”

@Khanyisani Zikhali commented:

“This is just madness.”

@Zeeh Vane announced:

“I think SARS was on vacation on this day.”

@Phindiwe Lupuleza pointed out:

“She can't dance freely with that money hanging on her outfit now.”

