A South African man went viral after posting a humorous Facebook video comparing the Woolworths and Checkers shopping experience on 20 May 2026. Marcius Van Antwerp’s clip struck a nerve with South Africans who know exactly what it feels like to walk into Woolworths for one thing and walk out financially humbled.

Pictures of the content creator sourced from Facebook. Images: Marcius Van Antwerp

Source: Facebook

Van Antwerp laid out the difference between the two retailers in a way that felt uncomfortably familiar. Woolworths turns a basic grocery run into a full lifestyle experience that leaves your bank account quietly devastated. Checkers operates differently and positions itself as the store that is on your side when the economy is not.

His timing was hard to ignore. Food prices in South Africa have been climbing steadily, with consumer price inflation recently hitting its highest point in two decades. A casual trip to Woolworths can quickly become something you need to emotionally recover from.

Two stores, two very different feelings

Van Antwerp’s breakdown touched on something many South Africans quietly live with every week. Woolworths sells you a feeling that you deserve nice things. Checkers sells you a plan that tells you that you are smart with what you have.

He ended with a word of warning for anyone shopping on an empty stomach. Woolworths, he said, is not just shopping. It is spiritual warfare. South Africans in the comments related to every word of it.

Watch the Facebook video here:

More about Woolies and Checkers

A Joburg content creator saved her followers R106 after putting Woolworths’ pre-cooked chicken feet to the test in a TikTok video posted on 9 May 2026.

South Africans are furious at Woolworths after a Facebook video by marketing specialist Hamzeh Majiet went viral.

A South African TikToker showed followers exactly what R3,000 bought her family from Checkers.

Source: Briefly News