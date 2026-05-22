Rethabile Khumalo has released her third studio album titled Kwelizayo , an ode to her late mother Winnie Khumalo

The acclaimed Afro-pop star Winnie Khumalo passed away in January 2025, and Rethabile has been honouring her

In a move to turn her pain into art, Khumalo penned this album, which speaks of her healing process after dealing with grief

Rethabile Khumalo released ‘Kwelizayo’, a heartfelt tribute to her late mother Winnie Khumalo. Image: rethabile_rsa

Source: Instagram

Singer Rethabile Khumalo has finally released her album, Kwelizayo, a tribute to her late mother, Winnie Khumalo.

Following the release of her single Amaphupho in October 2025, Rethabile Khumalo has turned her grief, pain and the healing process into a piece of art.

Rethabile dedicates 3rd album to mom

More than a year after the passing of Afro-pop icon Winnie Khumalo, the singer admitted to still struggling with grief and pain. According to TshisaLIVE, Khumalo used the album as a way to process the grief and heal

"Creating Kwelizayo became a healing process for me after losing my mother. I poured a lot of my emotions, pain, growth, and hope into the music, and although it was emotionally difficult at times, the album gave me a space to express myself honestly."

On her Instagram account, Khumalo opened up a little more about her healing process and navigating life without her mother by her side.

"Healing doesn’t mean that the damage never existed. IT MEANS THE DAMAGE NO LONGER CONTROLS YOUR LIFE! RIPMOM! I MISS YOU EVERY DAY."

Rethabile Khumalo dedicates her new album to the late Winnie Khumalo. Image: Rethabile_khumalo

Source: Instagram

Mzansi responds to Rethabile Khumalo's album

Below are some of the reactions from social media users:

Kelefaku responded:

"I can't wait to listen to it, I know for sure we will be listening to your Heart, and we will feel every emotion put in this Album and Honey, I can't wait to take it all in because you are phenomenal."

Jay.cornelius reacted:

"The pain of losing a mother can't be explained. Lost mine just after hers."

Phindi_4real shared:

"Thank you. Thank you, I'm touched by the whole craft "kwelizayo" broke my heart."

@aalt_23 shared:

"@rethabile_rsa, that pain triggered me a few minutes ago. I got caught up, mind jammed in the middle of the road. Was about to hit the freeway on the N12 while other cars were doing peels around me. For a second, the pressure, the memories, everything hit at once… felt like I was driving with a storm inside my chest. Rest In Peace, Momma. I hope one day I don't make accidents."

Rethabile makes cameo on TV

In a previous report from Briefly News, Rethabile Khumalo recently made her debut on eTV's telenovela, Isitha: The Enemy

The late Winnie Khumalo's daughter shared a trailer of the episode where we see her cameo on social media. "A moment to cherish on ukukhulu kwaRethabile Khumalo brand…sweat it and reap it. Mom, I hope you’re watching."

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Rethabile celebrating her cameo

Source: Briefly News