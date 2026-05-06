Rethabile Khumalo is reportedly working on an album in honour of her late mother, acclaimed Afro-pop star Winnie Khumalo

The singer has been channelling her grief into making more meaningful music, with her latest song currently dominating the airwaves

The news arrives one year after Winnie Khumalo's tragic passing, and it's clear from Rethabile's social media posts that it does not get better with time

Rethabile Khumalo's upcoming album is set to be an ode to the late Winnie Khumalo. Images: rethabile_rsa

Source: Instagram

While the South African music industry continues to mourn the legendary Winnie Khumalo, her daughter, Rethabile, is ensuring that her mother’s legacy lives on through her own craft.

Following the tragic passing of the Afro-pop star in January 2025, Rethabile has reportedly been channelling her deep grief into a poignant tribute album dedicated to the late Live My Life hitmaker.

According to The South African, Rethabile is set to release her third studio album, Kwelizayo, which is described as a "deeply personal and emotional tribute to her late mother."

"The album captures a journey of grief, healing, and self-discovery, offering listeners a closer look into her emotional world while telling stories that resonate with many who have experienced loss, resilience, and growth."

With this project, Khumalo shows her most authentic self. The songs cover relatable struggles and triumphs, turning the album into a healing experience and a source of comfort for her and her fans.

It follows the release of Amaphupho in October 2025, which has been dominating the airwaves. And although Rethabile has returned to work, she often admits that her healing process has been the hardest experience of her life.

Previously, the singer shared several disturbing social media posts, lamenting her desire to "join" her mother. Her heartbreaking updates only serve as a reminder that the void left by her mother remains as painful as ever.

With her new project on the way, the singer is channelling her loss into a potential masterpiece and honouring the woman she says paved the way for her.

"My mother paved the way for me; it’s now my turn to turn a new leaf as I rediscover how to build my own legacy from where she left off. Though she may not be here physically, I want to make her proud."

Rethabile Khumalo is reportedly working on a tribute album in honour of her late mom, Winnie Khumalo. Image: rethabile_rsa

Source: Instagram

Mzansi comforts Rethabile Khumalo

On 7 March, the singer posted another heartbreaking tribute to her mother, admitting that she missed her.

In the post, Rethabile’s voice-over reveals the heavy toll of her loss, as she admits there are moments she wishes she could simply "sleep" just to find an escape from the pain.

"Sometimes I feel like I could just sleep and sleep and sleep."

Her supporters gathered in the comment section to offer kind words to the singer as she navigates her grief. Read some of the comments below.

mthethwaprincess said:

"It takes time, sis. Eventually, you will be fine. I lost my biological mother when I was 7, also lost my beautiful step-mother when I was 15. The following year, I lost my grandma. It took me almost four years to heal. You will be just fine. And mama is looking after you."

_mballz comforted Rethabile Khumalo:

"Sending love, sweetheart. You are not alone. Unfortunately, we have to live with such pain for the rest of our lives. Some days are better, some you find yourself questioning the will of God."

kelly_black_cherry wrote:

"It shall be well, my love. Lots of love."

chrismelorsa_ remembered Winnie Khumalo:

"I miss her so much. She was like a mother to me, always encouraging me to never give up and to keep chasing my dreams. Her words gave me hope and strength. Even though she’s gone, the lessons and love she shared with me will stay with me forever and continue to inspire me every day."

See Rethabile Khumalo's post below.

Oscar MBO mourns his mom's death

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared the heartbreaking news of the passing of Oscar MBO's mother.

The DJ/ producer shared the news on social media, overwhelmed with grief as he reflected on his mom's death and the impact it had on him.

Source: Briefly News