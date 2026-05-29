EMFULENI— The Secretary General of the African National Congress (ANC), Fikile Mbalula, announced the recall of Sipho Radebe as Executive Mayor of Emfuleni Local Municipality. He issued the statement after provincial officials found a failure to prioritise basic service delivery in the region and moved to remove him from his position.

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Fikile Mbalula announced Sipho Radebe's recall. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images and Sipho Radebe/ Facebook

Source: UGC

According to the official ANC statement, Mbalula confirmed the decision on 29 May 2026, acting under Rule 12.2.21.2 of the party constitution. Mbalula explained that the decision followed an assessment of political leadership and service failures regarding roads, refuse removal, and clean water. The municipality owes Eskom R7.1 billion, alongside rising debts to Rand Water.

ANC recalls Emfuleni Executive Mayor

Mbalula said that the party would not allow strategic municipalities to drift ahead of local government elections on 4 November 2026. He said that the removal of an executive mayor does not trigger a by-election. The ANC secretary general stated that every deployed candidate signed a contract to serve, which authorises the recall if obligations are unmet.

Mbalula said that the ANC remains committed to the Financial Recovery Plan and fixing local government. He added that while the municipality faces severe financial challenges and qualified Auditor-General findings, the party remains focused on restoring basic services. Mbalula concluded that the movement must act for the people when service delivery falters, ensuring residents see improvements in their daily lives.

ANC shows Sisisi Tolashe the door

Similarly, Briefly News also reported that the ANC told former Social Development Minister Sisisi Tolashe to step down as an MP. She was also directed to step down as the Women's League president.

Source: Briefly News