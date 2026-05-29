NORTH WEST – Nine people, including a 10-year-old girl, have been left dead following a crash in Potchefstroom in the North West.

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Nine people were left dead, including a 10-year-old girl, following a crash between a taxi and a truck. Image: @_ArriveAlive

Source: Twitter

The victims were travelling in a minibus taxi, which collided with a truck at the intersection of the R500 and the R42. Investigations into the crash continue, but according to available information, the truck failed to stop at a stop street and collided with the taxi.

Conflicting reports have since surfaced about the exact time of the accident, with some indicating that it happened just before midnight on Thursday, 28 May 2026.

Eight declared dead at the scene

According to the North West Department of Community Safety and Transport Management, eight people were declared dead at the scene, while a ninth victim later passed away in hospital.

The deceased include the young girl, a woman and seven men. The truck driver survived the crash but was taken to a hospital for treatment of the injuries he sustained.

The taxi is said to have been carrying 16 passengers and was travelling from Fochville towards Parys when the collision occurred. Police have since opened a culpable homicide case and are continuing with investigations.

Source: Briefly News