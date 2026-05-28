BEITBRIDGE, LIMPOPO— South African frontier officials discovered a massive illegal cargo at the Beitbridge crossing, confiscating 713 kilograms of methaqualone valued at R998 200 000. The Border Management Authority (BMA) reported that inspectors pulled over a South Africa-bound transit vehicle originating from Malawi during a routine inspection on 26 May 2026.

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The BMA halted a shipment of drugs from Malawi. Image: Marco Longari/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to IOL, an initial electronic screening prompted a intensive eight-hour manual offloading process, exposing the restricted compound utilized in creating Mandrax tablets. The South African Police Service (SAPS) canine squad alongside the Hawks processed the vehicle and assumed control of the inquiry. Law enforcement detained three individuals at the Musina Police Station to await their scheduled judicial proceedings.

The drug haul at Beitbridge

BMA Commissioner Dr Michael Masiapato commended the vigilance of the frontier teams and partner agencies. He stated the seizure proves that data-focused border operations yield successful outcomes. The commissioner noted that the bust demonstrates that domestic ports will not serve as easy transit routes for international cartels. He emphasized that the organization is dedicated to fortifying national entry points and ensuring public safety.

Masiapato mentioned that the success highlights the necessity of joint initiatives among state policing units. The Beitbridge checkpoint experiences frequent contraband trafficking, pushing administrators to deploy sophisticated detection machinery to secure the perimeter.

The BMA, which intercepted 33 children at the border in January 2026, stated it intends to sustain financing for technical tools and strategic communication. The agency thanked every officer for protecting national interests.

BMA prevents 5 Ghanaians from leaving

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the BMA stopped five Ghanaians from leaving the country. The BMA found that they had violated South African laws which prevented their departure.

Source: Briefly News