Actor Mduduzi Mabaso's character, Msizi, will be killed in eTV's fashion TV show House of Zwide

Mabaso previously trended on social media when he joined the cancelled telenovela as Faith Zwide's brother

Viewers of the show previously commented on the ending of the show when eTV confirmed its cancellation

'House of Zwide's Msizi gets killed. Images: ActorSpaces and TVBlogsByMlu

Source: Instagram

House of Zwide's popular character Msizi, played by legendary actor Mduduzi Mabaso, will be killed when the telenovela concludes.

Mabaso's character previously angered viewers of the show when he killed fan-favourite character, Shoki Zwide.

eTV surprised its followers back in February 2026, when it confirmed the cancellation of the fashion telenovela.

TVSA reports that Msizi will be killed by Nkosi (Wanda Zuma) when he finds out that he killed his wife, Shoki (played by Shalate Sekhabi).

The Monday, 15 June teaser reads: "Isaac plans to use Faith to uncover the truth about Nkosi's crash."

The Tuesday, 16 June teaser reveals that Ona (played by Nefisa Mkhabela) and Isaac (played by Jefrey Sekele) confront Faith (played by Winnie Ntshaba) about Nkosi's crash.

Nkosi had a car accident in 2025, which ended the life of his wife, Shoki.

The teaser for Wednesday, 17 June 2026, shares that Msizi's sister, Faith, will confirm Isaac's claims about Msizi.

On Friday, 19 June 2026, Faith will record Msizi's confession, but he [Msizi] will discover the betrayal and go on the run.

The teaser for Monday, 22 June 2026, says that Nkosi will learn the truth about Shoki's death and that Faith will convince Msizi to meet her, but Nkosi will prepare something darker on Wednesday, 24 June 2026.

The teasers confirm that Nkosi will kill Msizi on Friday, 26 June 2026, in the series finale.

"Nkosi kills Msizi in a chaotic veld confrontation, Faith is blamed and rejected by Nkosi," reads the teaser.

The TV show shared on its X account on 28 May 2026 that Molefe and Isaac will secretly film Msizi boasting about tender information and confront him with the footage.

eTV fans react to the end of House of Zwide

@Muvhali_ME said:

"It’s boring anyway, but I worry more about crew and production members who are likely to lose their source of income for a very long time."

@mamokho_tsebo responded:

"Almost every soapie is coming to an end, but not generations yhu hai."

@tinasheugene replied:

"Even if it’s cancelled. We can’t lie, it was one of the best-looking shows ...the picture quality, the fashion, the styling… top tier. Let’s be honest, 5 seasons they really tried. There were strong storylines...emotional moments ...whether you loved it or not, it made its mark."

@Tumsa_Ekse commented:

"Eish manje, what's gonna happen to Sbutubutu, Soka's Toyota Cressida?

'House of Zwide's Msizi dies. Images: MduduziMabaso and Jabu McDonald

Source: Instagram

Actress Lois Du Plessis bids farewell to House of Zwide: "What a journey"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that former pop star Lois du Plessis recently paid tribute to her receptionist character, Pearl, on social media.

The singer and actress stars in eTV's telenovela House of Zwide, which has been cancelled.

Fans of the actress and TV show took to the comment section to say goodbye to her character on Sunday, 2 May 2026.

Source: Briefly News