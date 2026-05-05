Former pop star Lois du Plessis recently paid tribute to her receptionist character, Pearl, on social media

The singer and actress stars on eTV's telenovela House of Zwide, which has been cancelled

Fans of the actress and TV show took to the comment section to say goodbye to her character on Sunday, 2 May 2026

Louis Du Plessis says goodbye to 'House of Zwide'. Image: etvhouseofzwide

Source: Twitter

Singer and actress Lois du Plessis, who starred opposite Shalate Sekhabi and Wanda Zuma in House of Zwide, has bid farewell to the fashion telenovela.

ETV shocked South Africans in 2025 when it announced that the award-winning TV show would end after five years.

The actress bid farewell to the show and thanked Bomb Productions for the opportunity on her Instagram account on Sunday, 2 May 2026.

"Thank You, Jesus! I can’t express my gratitude enough. Five years with this incredible production. What a journey. Thank you, Pearl. What a privilege it has been to bring your world to life. It was a joy not only to play you, but to represent a large demographic of hardworking single mothers. I’ve learned so many lessons stepping into your story. To the entire cast of House of Zwide, from Season 1 to 5—thank you, and congratulations on giving South Africa such beautiful television. I thank God for the environment of prayer that was established early on that has kept us, carried and protected us. We have been truly blessed. It has been an honor to work alongside each of you. To all the incredible directors and crew I had the privilege of working with—it has been an absolute honor. I will miss you all! God willing, our paths will cross again. Lastly, thank you @angus__gibson, @zwabheka, @thaboboom, @dopezuluboi, @bongumusazungu, and the entire @bomb_productions and @videovisionent team for trusting me with this role and taking a chance on me during COVID. I will never forget how God used you to come through for so many of us. May you always be blessed. May the road rise up to meet you, May the wind be always at your back, May the sun shine warm upon your face, And the rains fall soft upon your fields. And until we meet again. May God hold you in the palm of His hand," said the star.

South Africans comment on the actress's post

House of Zwide actress Winnie_Ntshaba said:

"What an honour to meet you and be able to call you a friend. HOZ has been a blessing in so many ways. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Former House of Zwide actress Lerato_Mvelase replied:

"👏👏You did a stellar job😍."

Former Rhythm City actress Zola_Hashatsi reacted:

"Thank you for always showing up, hitting your mark, and delivering. Here's to the next one. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Lingad_07 responded:

"Wait, wait. Is she leaving HOZ or is the show coming to an end?😢😢😮."

Shaskiajohn said:

"Lois, you are an angel in real life. It was an absolute pleasure to work alongside you and learn from you. Thank you for always being the sweetest soul and the most endearing ear. You always brought comfort and serenity to the set, no matter what you were going through. That shows so much strength and resilience. I love you so much. ♥️ May you always be blessed! Xx."

Zwabheka commented:

"Lois, 🌺 I have loved Pearl from the day you stepped onto set. You breathed life into her with delicate humour, dignity, gentleness, and strength. You allowed us to feel her hopes and dreams. Thank you for loving and caring for her. Thank you for being such a wonderful contributor to this beautiful show. For your professionalism, your warmth, and positive energy. Hope to work together again 🌺🌷."

Nobuhle1 responded:

"Well done, you did a wonderful job 🙌🏾💕."

Traceyleeoliver reacted:

"❤️❤️❤️Well done. Lois, my sister. Here's new beginnings and fulfilled expectations 🙌🏽✨️🥂."

Actress Louis Du Plessis Bids Farewell to 'House of Zwide'

Source: Twitter

House of Zwide May spoiler: Mampho dumps Soka after their wedding

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that actress Gaisang Noge's popular character, Mampho, found out that her husband, Soka, had been lying about his debts.

Mampho and Soka previously sparked a debate online when they got engaged.

Fans of the award-winning TV show were shocked when the channel confirmed the ending of the show in a statement on social media.

Source: Briefly News