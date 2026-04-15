Actress Gaisang Noge's popular character, Mampho, will find out that her husband, Soka, has been lying about his debts

Mampho and Soka previously sparked a debate online when they got engaged

Fans of the award-winning TV show were shocked when the channel confirmed the ending of the show in a statement on social media

'House of Zwide's Mampho dumps Soka after his arrest in May. Images: Ms Noge

Source: UGC

House of Zwide's fan-favourite couple, Mampho (played by Gaisang Noge) and Soka (played by Linda Nxumalo), will break up after getting married at the end of April 2026.

The pair previously trended on social media when Soka proposed marriage to Mampho, after his breakup with Ona (played by Nefisa Mkhabela).

The popular fashion telenovela made headlines earlier this year when eTV announced it's been cancelled after 5 seasons.

Bomb Productions recently shared on its Instagram account that Soka is struggling financially.

The TVSA, House of Zwide May 2026 teasers reveal that Mampho will confront Soka about his mounting debts after their wedding on Monday, 4 May 2026.

The teasers also reveal that Mampho will dump Soka and move back to the Molapo house on Tuesday, 5 May 2026.

The pair will reconcile on Wednesday, 6 May 2026, when Mampho moves back to their house.

However, Soka will face prison on Thursday, 7 May 2026, and his boss will refuse to help him.

The Monday, 11 May 2026, teaser says: "Maria and Isaac privately process the fallout from Soka's theft."

The Tuesday, 12 May 2026, reveals that Mampho will negotiate with Ngwenya and will secure the dropping of Soka's charges, on the condition of full repayment of R250,000.

House of Zwide fans comment on the current storylines

Siphelele Mofokeng reacted:

"This hits home, yooh, sometimes as young married men our families put us in difficult positions."

Manyama Katlego Evans said:

"This Makoti Mampho is stressing this young man, aowa," (no ways).

Smakaleng Connie Booysen responded:

"99% of women never protect their husbands."

Nelile Manelza Dube commented:

"Ngamuvela (I feel for) Soka yhooo."

Sivuyile Mbiza wrote:

"At some point, you just realise that our mothers wouldn’t mind us not getting married, judging by the way they treat our women. They only want us to spoil them and only them."

Fenah Bogatsu reacted:

"Makoti should protect herself. It's a two-way street, magogo should respect makoti, and it will be the same with Makoti, but if magogo isn't doing those, makoti shouldn't either."

'House of Zwide' May teasers reveal that Soka will get arrested and Mampho will dump him. Images: MsNoge and Lindani_Nxumalo

Source: Instagram

House of Zwide actress Gaisang Noge shows off her body: "I couldn't post this"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that House of Zwide actress Gaisang Noge surprised her fans over the weekend when she shared a video of her body at the beach.

The video, which got the attention of former Scandal! actress Sive Mabuya and South Africans on social media went viral on Instagram.

South Africans and fans of the actress took to Noge's video to praise her for showing off her body and for getting over her insecurities.

Source: Briefly News