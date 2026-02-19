On Thursday, 19 February 2026, reports emerged that popular etv telenovela House of Zwide was being canned after five seasons and would not return for another instalment

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela broke the news on Thursday, 19 February 2026, confirming that the show would not be renewed

The cancellation comes months after etv announced that several of its shows would be ending in 2026

‘House of Zwide’ was canned.

In an unexpected development, popular telenovela House of Zwide has been cancelled after five seasons.

The news comes months etv announced that several of its popular shows were coming to an end in 2026. House of Zwide has joined the growing list of shows that etv is canning as it seeks to compete for eyeballs against one of Mzansi’s popular telenovelas.

On Thursday, 19 February 2026, popular entertainment commentator Phil Mphela announced that House of Zwide would not be renewed for a new season. Mphela did not state why House of Zwide was coming to an end after five seasons. The post was captioned:

“TV: 'House Of Zwide' cancelled. After 5 seasons, the etv popular telenovela will not be renewed for another season.”

SA reacts as etv cancels House of Zwide after 5 seasons

The announcement that House of Zwide was being cancelled after five seasons sparked a flurry of reactions. Several netizens speculated that the prime-time shake-up that affected several of etv’s popular shows was the reason why they were canning House of Zwide. Others asked Phil Mphela to confirm why House of Zwide was cancelled. At the time of writing, etv had not released a statement explaining why House of Zwide was ending after five seasons.

Here are some of the comments:

@Funo_Mud suggested:

“I really want sitcoms to come back, something light like Stokvel, Mponeng and family bonds.”

@unclePablo101 asked:

“Ehh, has it dropped numbers too, or what’s the reason now?”

@BecauseItRyhms questioned:

“If Scandal couldn't survive Skeem Saam's timeslot, how could they? Scandal's storyline moving from Newtown to small Jozi caused a ripple effect.”

@Muvhali_ME remarked:

“It’s boring anyway, but I worry more about crew and production members who are likely to lose their source of income for a very long time.”

@JeremyLNeal shared:

“This show has had a good run, but the storylines after Vusi Kunene left told me all I needed to know for what was to come.”

@tinasheugene said:

“Even if it’s cancelled, we can’t lie, it was one of the best-looking shows. The picture quality, the fashion, the styling, top tier. Let’s be honest, 5 seasons they really tried. There were strong storylines. Emotional moments. Whether you loved it or not, it made its mark.”

@TshidiPruddie

“They are cancelling everything. What’s wrong with etv?”

Mzansi reacted to ‘House of Zwide’ being canned.

Smoke & Mirrors canned after three seasons

House of Zwide isn't the only etv telenovela that is getting cancelled.

Briefly News previously reported that Smoke & Mirrors had been cancelled after three seasons.

Fans shared mixed reactions, with some praising the show’s quality and storyline, while others criticised it and called for cancellations of other soapies like House of Zwide.

