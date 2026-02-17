A massive black mamba was safely removed from a home in KwaZulu-Natal, after it was discovered hiding in a bedroom wardrobe

A post shared on Facebook detailed that Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) responded to the scene, where the two-metre predator was located

The incident sparked fear among locals, with locals raising concerns about the availability of anti-venom in the country, as black mambas roam around

A Black Mamba was found coiled inside a bedroom wardrobe on Sunkist Drive. Image: Reaction Unit South Africa

Source: Facebook

A quiet Monday on Sunkist Drive in Redcliffe turned into a rescue mission after a resident discovered a black mamba hiding inside their wardrobe.

The post was shared on Facebook by Reaction Unit South Africa on February 16, 2026, where it garnered massive views, likes, and comments from viewers who expressed great fear of the reptile.

The reaction unit received an urgent call for assistance and dispatched Officer Bryson Bisnath to the scene. Upon arrival, the officer confirmed the presence of the highly venomous snake, which measured approximately two metres in length.

Black mamba recovery

Despite the high-pressure environment of a confined bedroom, the Facebook account Reaction Unit South Africa explains that the operation was handled with care. The officer managed to safely capture and remove the mamba from the property without any reported injuries.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

See the Facebook post below:

SA reacts to the snake’s discovery

The clip gained massive views and over 400 comments from stunned social media users. Many viewers praise the handler's bravery, noting the extreme risk involved in cornering one of the world’s deadliest snakes in such a tight space. Some admitted they would be traumatised to ever sleep in that bed or live in the house again. The incident also triggered serious concerns about safety in the area.

Fearful viewers praised the brave handler while expressing worry over the frequency of snake encounters in the area. Image: Alex Green

Source: UGC

User @Mups Rajen Govender shared:

"If I were to find a black mamba in my room, I wouldn't ever sleep in there again, or live in my house even after it's been caught."

User @Thanah Mkhize said:

"The whole house would be in auction as we speak 🙌🏼😿🙀.Holy Moly😳."

User @Gonum Rengasamy added:

"Yoh! That's a brave guy. Even if it's caught and he's holding it, I would be nowhere near that snake. Now, after reading this, I'm even more afraid to sleep. I can't deal with snakes and frogs. That's my two worst friends."

User @Aneesa Ebrahim shared:

"I would never go back to that house, yoh. My eyes 👀 would see them everywhere."

User @Natasha Naidoo Mpungose commented:

"Well done, RUSA people need to keep around the house clean, so scary that snake, I would have been dead."

User @Vuvu Mamthembu asked:

"Do we have enough venom for black mamba bites? There are too many of them in Verulam. It's extremely alarming."

3 Briefly News articles about snakes

The factual video demonstrating a black mamba’s climbing ability to dispel the myth that the snake can stand up to meet a human eye-to-eye stunned viewers.

An Afrikaans woman went viral after sharing a candid video explaining that the shock and fear of seeing a Cape Cobra made her soil her pants.

A local learner hiking in the remote Cederberg was airlifted to safety on Friday, November 28, 2025, after being bitten by a highly venomous snak

Source: Briefly News