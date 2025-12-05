An Afrikaans woman went viral after sharing a candid video explaining what the shock and fear of seeing a Cape Cobra on a walking path made her do

The shocking yet hilarious incident, shared on Facebook, confirmed that the encounter happened near a horse area on a farm, sparking laughter online

Social media users found the woman's honesty to be too South African, with many admitting they would have had the same extreme reaction had they seen the reptile

A humorous and relatable video capturing extreme, automatic, instinctive fear caused by the sight of a snake captivated social media users.

The candid clip, shared on the Facebook account Boland Snake Removals, documented a frightening yet funny wildlife encounter which left viewers commenting in amusement.

The video features the woman filming a passage in what appears to be a farm, on a farm. She narrates her shock, explaining that she was simply walking when she spotted a Cape Cobra, a highly venomous snake.

The woman explains her snake encounter

The woman in the video shared by Facebook account Boland Snake Removals explained that the encounter was so unexpected and terrifying that she immediately soiled herself out of her sheer shock.

Profile of the highly venomous Cape Cobra

The Cape Cobra is one of South Africa’s most dangerous snakes, accounting for a high number of fatal bites, often alongside the black mamba. The species is found across the Cape province into Namibia and Botswana, appearing in various colours from black to speckled yellow. Easily confused with the mole snake, the cape cobra will stand its ground if threatened, quickly forming a hood before striking. Its potent venom is neurotoxic, causing rapid muscle weakness and respiratory issues, which necessitate immediate hospitalisation and antivenom for victims. (Source: African Snakebite Institute).

SA loves the woman’s honesty

The comments section was quickly filled with social media users who were in stitches over the honesty of the woman's confession. Many jokingly asked if she was still walking around with soiled pants, creating light-hearted banter around her immediate physical response. Some noted that she was too South African for not mincing her words or hiding the embarrassing reaction, showcasing a genuine and relatable transparency. The overall response was a mix of solidarity over the shared fear of snakes and appreciation for the woman's candid humour. Others related to her extreme reaction, confirming they would have also had an immediate accident upon seeing the dangerous reptile.

User @Sue White commented:

"This is so South African, lol. She didn't mince her words."

User @Hendrik Breed added:

"I can't say that better in English! Afrikaans is way more descriptive!"

User @Johan Visser shared:

"Hoop jy was nie ver van die huis af nie (hope you were not far from the house)."

User @Sonya Van Wyk said:

"You messed in your broek (pants). I would've done too."

User @Badruneesa Lawrence teased:

"With that accent, I shall be giving you lots of wrong Afrikaans words to say."

User @User @Adriaan Magiel Geldenhuys commented:

"Great description, to the detail. Awesomeness."

