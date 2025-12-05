A young woman’s unusual bath-time moment with a giant reptile has sparked intense conversation across Mzansi

Viewers were surprised by the calm interaction between the lady and the massive creature throughout the clip

The viral video drew mixed reactions, with social media users expressing everything from admiration to concern

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A young woman has left social media users across Mzansi both shocked and mesmerised after a video surfaced showing her calmly bathing with a massive snake.

A woman with red hair posed in a picture that sparked a buzz with her snake bathing. Image: Laura León

Source: Facebook

The unusual moment, captured in a short yet striking clip, has sparked heated debate online as people try to make sense of her fearlessness and the reptile’s surprisingly calm behaviour.

In the video posted on Facebook by the woman herself under the handle Laura León, she can be seen settling into a bath filled with water while the enormous snake rests comfortably beside her. Instead of reacting with fear or caution, she gently lifted the snake from the water and placed it across her shoulders, as if she were handling a friendly pet rather than a powerful reptile capable of invoking widespread fear.

What happens next is what truly sent social media into a frenzy. Laura León picked up a small rubber duck and placed it playfully on the snake’s head, prompting a wave of disbelief from viewers. She even leaned forward and kissed the snake before gently returning it to the bath.

Throughout the entire interaction, the snake remained unexpectedly calm, gliding through the water with a slow, relaxed ease as if accustomed to such affectionate treatment.

The video posted on November 29, 2025, has since gone viral, with netizens flooding the comments section with a mix of amusement, anxiety, admiration, and disbelief.

Some praised social media user Laura León's bravery, while others urged caution, warning that wild animals are unpredictable, regardless of how tame they may appear.

A woman takes a bath with a massive snake. Image: Laura León

Source: Facebook

Social media users weigh in on the snake

The community took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the snake, saying:

Maviq Swane II said:

"Humans on Earth are very funny, watching from Pluto."

Revan Pan added:

"Wow, what a big snake."

Jacob Rerela Kataoka expressed:

"Beauty and the Best."

Baba Wangara stated:

"Please, my sister, you have to be careful, this animal sometimes they used to have something you cannot know, so please, I advise you you have to be careful."

Victor Bajju Kunhiyop commented:

"Siblings moment."

Watch the video below:

More on the snake, by Briefly News

A woman has sparked a wave of mixed reactions online after sharing a video of her unusually calm interaction with her massive pet snake.

A South African woman has set social media abuzz after sharing a jaw-dropping video of herself confidently handling a massive snake that wrapped itself around her neck and legs.

A jaw-dropping video of a man wrestling with a massive snake has left online users both shocked and speechless.

Residents of Noosa Heads in Australia received an unexpected fright after a local snake catcher revealed one of his latest calls, a carpet python casually relaxing inside a household shower.

Source: Briefly News