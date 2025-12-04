Global site navigation

"Disgusting": Snake Catcher Shares Surprising Discovery of Carpet Python in Shower, Netizens React
"Disgusting": Snake Catcher Shares Surprising Discovery of Carpet Python in Shower, Netizens React

by  Johana Mukandila
  • The unexpected discovery inside a Noosa Heads home sparked a surge of interest after a local snake catcher shared details of his late-night rescue
  • Warmer evenings and increased wildlife activity have led experts to warn residents about a rise in surprise encounters with pythons
  • Social media users reacted with a mix of humour, fear, and fascination as the snake catcher’s calm response and educational insights gained widespread attention online

Residents of Noosa Heads in Australia received an unexpected fright after a local snake catcher revealed one of his latest calls, a carpet python casually relaxing inside a household shower.

An expert caught a Carpet Python in a shower in Noosa Heads, Australia.
An expert captured a Carpet Python found in a shower in Noosa Heads, Australia. Image: Snake Catcher Noosa 24/7 Luke the Snake Catcher
Source: Facebook

The incident, shared on social media by the professional snake catcher Luke, has since sparked both fascination and mild panic among locals.

In his post uploaded on Facebook on November 27, 2025 where Luke described the surprising encounter with a touch of humour and calm expertise, saying:

"Carpet python in the shower! This Carpet python had made its way into the shower in a home in Noosa Heads the other night. The night calls are becoming very regular again now that the boys are out getting something to eat."

According to Luke, warmer evenings and increased movement of prey are likely contributing to the rise in after-hours snake activity. Carpet pythons, which are non-venomous and commonly found in Australian homes during hotter months, often seek shelter in cool, hidden spots, including bathrooms.

The homeowners were reportedly startled to find the sizeable reptile curled comfortably inside their shower, prompting an immediate call to the snake-catching expert. Luke safely removed the python before releasing it back into the appropriate bushland.

What stood out most to social media users was the python’s choice of location. Comments ranged from amusement to alarm, with many admitting they would never step into their shower the same way again. Others praised Luke, who goes by the Facebook handle Snake Catcher Noosa 24/7 Luke the Snake Catcher, for his calm and professional approach, noting that his updates provided valuable education about coexistence with wildlife.

A snake catcher in Noosa Heads, Australia, posed for a picture with a massive reptile that he caught.
In Noosa Heads, Australia, a snake catcher snapped a photo with a massive reptile he captured. Image: Snake Catcher Noosa 24/7 Luke the Snake Catcher
Source: Facebook

Social media users weigh in on the snake

The community took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the snake, saying:

Gio Zito said:

"That’s why I’ll never come back to live in Australia, good luck!"

Saraid Stafford-Johns added:

"Whoa, only in Australia! Very cool indeed."

Selena Dean Gately Gallagher expressed:

"Gorgeous, I wanna hold, why can’t I find one in my shower?"

Priscila Guimarães replied:

"Still trying to figure out how there’s a carpet in the shower. How disgusting would that be!"

Bob Siddall was in awe of the moment by saying:

"Beautiful."

Annette Harris commented:

"No, the devil no!!!!"

Annette Harris shared:

"I’ll be scared someone else will have to do it!!!"

