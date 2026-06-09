A viral video shared by Woolworths South Africa captures a lucky shopper racing through the aisles during an epic R50,000 trolley dash

The winner stunned viewers by heading straight for the home and beauty departments, bagging high-end kitchen appliances, premium cookware, and designer fragrances

Viewers filled the comments section to praise her calculated shopping tactics, with many calling her a masterclass in how to win a trolley dash

A lucky Woolworths rewards member won a high-stakes two-minute shopping challenge. Image: @woolworths_sa

Source: Instagram

Many shoppers have often imagined what it would be like to conquer a high-stakes Woolworths trolley dash, and one lucky shopper just lived out that exact fantasy. In a viral video shared on Instagram by @woolworths_sa on 4 June 2026, a fortunate customer named Niquelina took on the ultimate challenge: a two-minute trolley dash worth a staggering R50,000.

The clock started ticking, sending the shopper into a fast-paced sprint that kept onlookers and viewers on the edge of their seats. Niquelina kicked off her dash with a flawless strategy, bypassing clothes and other departments and heading straight for the high-value home department. Moving with incredible speed, she loaded her trolley with luxury kitchen electronic appliances, bedding, and even kitchenware.

Woman bags R50,000 Woolworths trolley dash picks

With the countdown still running, she smoothly transitioned to the beauty section. There, she quickly gathered high-end perfumes and luxury beauty products. She even found a few spare seconds to grab a handbag, a moment that left her visibly thrilled as she crossed the finish line. At checkout, the total amount for the items she picked was R50,0463.

How to enter the next big Woolworths giveaway

The exciting competition was part of a special promotional launch celebrating the retail giant's updated reward system. In the video caption, Instagram user @woolworths_sa asked customers if they had ever dreamed of racing through the aisles to fill a trolley without holding back, noting that their MyDifference winner did exactly that by targeting the home section first. To stand a chance of winning future giveaways, shoppers need to sign up for the MyDifference programme and scan their digital card on the Woolies app at checkout.

Watch the Instagram reel below:

Mzansi loves Niquelina’s brilliant trolley dash picks

The video had many social media users praising Niquelina's sharp wit and calm composure under pressure. Many pointed out that starting in the home department was pure genius, noting that targeting durable appliances and cookware is the smartest way to extract maximum value from a financial limit. They agreed that she showed the masses exactly how a trolley dash should be executed.

Delighted viewers requested an unboxing video to see all the luxury items she managed to grab. Image: Ketut Subayinto

Source: UGC

User @natasha_monyatsi said:

"We start right at the home section, my friend 🔥 👌🏽👏🏽."

User @dimpleszan shared:

"She did great👌🏾😍. That’s how you do a trolley dash 🔥."

User @rafika_pokolo added:

"Very important to start at the Home Section! Love it for you, my darling!"

User @lifestyle_by_chantelle commented:

"The Reggies Rush😂😂My biggest dream as a kid growing up. This is next level!"

User @robyn_kater shared:

"She did so well! I wish the trolley dashers posted their hauls. I wanna see everything she got 😂."

User @mabithuls joked:

"Another reason why I go to the gym, 😂 I'm preparing for this, lol."

3 Brielfy News trolley dash-related articles

A local man went straight to the aisle with electronic appliances when the clock started during his trolley dash challenge, and picked up a microwave, a small stove and many other items.

A strategic shopper cleaned out a Shoprite chicken fridge, quickly loading multiple 5 kg packs of chicken onto her trolley during her trolley dash challenge.

A local gogo spent all her time running around the shop and only picking up fewer than five items during her trolley dash challenge, worrying many social media users.

Source: Briefly News