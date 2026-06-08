An excited woman faced instant disappointment after opening her online parcel to find a set of miniature cast-iron pots instead of full-sized cookware

Despite looking defeated by her purchase error, the woman let out a massive sigh before bursting into laughter at the tiny pot

Viewers were in stitches, with many offering suggestions on how she can still use the tiny cookware, while others advised her to check the specifications next time

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A woman went viral on TikTok after sharing her sister's hilarious online shopping disappointment. Image: @chinelly03

Source: TikTok

Online shopping comes with its fair share of risks, and one local woman learned this the hard way after her highly anticipated delivery turned into a hilarious reality check. The video shared by @chinelly03 on 6 June 2026 captured the exact moment her sister’s excitement turned to pure defeat during an online purchase unboxing.

The creator filmed her sister eagerly opening a box containing a newly purchased cast-iron set. The anticipation, however, quickly vanished when she opened the packaging to discover that she had actually bought miniature versions of the heavy-duty pots.

When an online purchase ends in disappointment

Looking completely defeated by the tiny size of her new cookware, the woman paused, let out a massive sigh of disappointment, and then burst into loud laughter at the absurdity of the situation. The creator, TikTok user @chinelly03, noted that her sister paid more than R400 for the miniatures, which she thought were real pots.

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Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi is amused by the cookware blunder

The video gained massive traction with viewers flooding the comment section to share their thoughts on the online shopping mishap. Many offered creative and local solutions for the tiny cookware, suggesting she could still make good use of them. They recommended using the miniature pots to bake individual pies, while others suggested they would be perfect for serving small portions of mogodu for guests. Others advise her to carefully read the product specifications and measurements next time before hitting the checkout button.

The shopper was met with instant defeat after opening her box to find tiny cast-iron pots. Image: by @chinelly03

Source: TikTok

User @FranGeldenhuys asked:

"Give me the link, I wanna see which ones I do not need to buy. How did the photo look?"

User @Sherry advised:

"The importance of reading the AD and description and not just clicking 'add to cart.' They're cute, use them for dinner parties to serve stews in instead of using plates."

User @Lickmetwice joked:

"They’ll grow with you."

User @ kaidens_queen asked:

"Kanti (don't) you guys read descriptions when you buy online 🥲?"

User @WagaRankhumise advised:

"Read the specifications before ordering, guys. Sorry, dear💝."

User @Noluthando Gcayiya commented:

"It's not a waste, lovey. You can still serve in them, mogodu, etc., as sides, you know."

3 Brief News articles about online purchases

A local woman who ordered an R380 blender from Takealot shared that she received a completely different item from the one she ordered from the online store.

A customer expressed her outrage at receiving an alleged fake makeup product from Takealot and receiving major hurdles with the return process.

A student thought she was buying Crocs for R22 when they had a massive online sale, but when her order arrived, she realised she had ordered the Crocs Jibbitz instead.

Source: Briefly News