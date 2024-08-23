A young woman shared on TikTok what she ordered from Takealot compared to what she got

A woman shared she ordered a blender from Takealot but got something else.

Although buying online may prove convenient, it is not uncommon for mishaps to occur along the way. A local woman shared that she, unfortunately, received a completely different item from what she had ordered from an online store.

Where is the blender?

Paballo, who uses the handle @qhayiya074 on TikTok, shared with app users that she ordered a blender from Takealot, which cost her R380. With an added delivery fee of R455, the customer paid the total using Takealot credit.

However, when she unboxed the online product, a switchblade was inside. The tiny knife's box even had a sticker with the description of the blender she ordered.

Watch the video below:

Wrong Takealot order has Mzansi talking

Many social media users in the comment section felt they could relate to Paballo's ordeal as they shared similar troubling experiences with the online store. Others urged the woman to return the product, which she did.

@the_lazy_blackmakoti shared with people online:

"I ordered the trending mic and got a hair clipper."

Paballo laughed and responded:

"No, these people aren't serious."

@floyd_325 joked about why the shopper got a knife and not a blender:

"For protection, sana."

@kendy__gabriella shared their opinion of the local online marketplace:

"Takealot is the worst. Forever delivering the wrong items."

@cricutcrafter2 told the online community:

"We are not making enough noise. I almost lost an order because of the delay in delivery, and worse, they delivered the wrong items."

@rohumbelathovhakale laughed and wrote:

"This is wrong. Not even a blender part."

3-year-old takes control of mother's Takealot cart

In more online shopping news, Briefly News reported about a woman's toddler who got up to no good with her Takealot app.

The mother was notified that the shopping cart was filled with toys amounting to over R30 000.

