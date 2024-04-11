A TikTok video captured how a woman's toddler got up to no good on her Takelot app

The TikTok shows how the mother was notified that her Takealot shopping cart was filled with toys

The toys amounted to just over R30K, leaving many entertained netizens in stitches

A mom was gobsmacked when she realised her son had been busy on her Takealot app. Image: @zisky_92

Source: TikTok

A Mzansi mom was left stunned to discover how her son had secretly filled her Takealot online shopping cart without her knowledge.

Boy fills mom's Takealot cart

A TikTok video shared by the mother @zisky_92 shows how she received an email from Takealot notifying and reminding her about leaving items in her Takealot cart; however, she hadn't left anything in her shopping cart... as far as she knew.

She shared screenshots showing 33 expensive toys totalling a whopping R30 062! Thankfully, the three-year-old behind the almost online shopping spree did not checkout the pricey cart.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

"How my 3-year-old filled my Takelot cart with R30 000 se toys—shame he is such a big dreamer, lmao," @zisky_92 captioned the post.

Watch the video below:

Boy's Takealot toy shopping sparks laughter

The post left many netizens in chuckles of laughter as they reacted to the mischievous boy's antics.

_themaharani replied:

"This little person is clever! They even selected Cash On Delivery ."

Nompumelelo Makhanya commented:

" The way that payment would have bounced from my account ."

simonenefdt said:

'At least you know what he wants so can save up for birthday and Christmas lol."

Yash_N_GPૐ replied:

"I thought they hacked your Takealot account. The way I panicked."

Vhuthu⚡ said:

"I love a boy who knows what he wants."

Zulu Zinzile said:

"At least he couldn't check out otherwise ."

G commented:

"My man trying to spoil himself. Imagine if he checked out all those goodies."

Toddler makes a big splash during swimming lessons

In another story, Briefly News reported that footage of a little boy's swimming lesson had South African netizens busting with laughter online.

A TikTok video shared by the boy's dad, @thembasales, shows the swimming instructor trying to instruct the boy to put his feet in the water, which he shows much reluctance to do.

Instead, the child stands up on his feet and purposely falls into the water, attempting to dive next to the instructor in the pool.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News