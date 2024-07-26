Amapiano musician Kabza De Small impressed many people with his dance moves

He recently shared a video of him doing his thing, and he received some positive reactions

Kabza De Small's dance moves were dissected to lean towards Gqom and not the usual Amapiano that he does

Dance expert Nkateko Dinwiddy, famously known as Takkies, explained to Briefly News that dance moves are relevant to the song being danced to

One thing about Kabza De Small is that he can dance. The star might be known for doing his thing behind the decks, but he can sure move his feet. The singer impressed many people with his epic dance moves recently.

Kabza De Small shares video of him dancing

The one-half Scorpion King member recently posted a video of him dancing while holding red cups. His dance moves were dissected to lean towards Gqom and not the usual Amapiano that he does, despite him using an Amapiano sound.

Dance expert sheds light on relevance of dance moves

Dance expert Nkateko Dinwiddy, popularly known as Takkies, told Briefly News that dance moves are relevant to the song the person is dancing to.

"Dance moves is that the relevance depends on what song or moment the move is attached to."

Fans impressed by Kabza's dancing

This is how some people reacted to Kabza's dance moves.

tdkmacassette said:

"Washa wena!!!!💃"

kaygeebosso shared:

"This reminds me of that video of Kabza dancing a few years -ago!"

sniper_the_entertainer exclaimed:

"The dance move just after the "🖕🏽" is where you can cav dancing is in kabza's system, you hit that dance properly!"

usompisi_ laughed:

"Papta!! Tell me when was the last time we’ve seen Kabza dance like that😂"

kwanelespooh said:

"The aim is not to sweat."

