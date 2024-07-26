Video of Kabza De Small Dancing Sparks Hilarious Reactions From Fans: "Dancing is in Kabza's System"
- Amapiano musician Kabza De Small impressed many people with his dance moves
- He recently shared a video of him doing his thing, and he received some positive reactions
- Kabza De Small's dance moves were dissected to lean towards Gqom and not the usual Amapiano that he does
- Dance expert Nkateko Dinwiddy, famously known as Takkies, explained to Briefly News that dance moves are relevant to the song being danced to
One thing about Kabza De Small is that he can dance. The star might be known for doing his thing behind the decks, but he can sure move his feet. The singer impressed many people with his epic dance moves recently.
Kabza De Small shares video of him dancing
The one-half Scorpion King member recently posted a video of him dancing while holding red cups. His dance moves were dissected to lean towards Gqom and not the usual Amapiano that he does, despite him using an Amapiano sound.
Dance expert sheds light on relevance of dance moves
Dance expert Nkateko Dinwiddy, popularly known as Takkies, told Briefly News that dance moves are relevant to the song the person is dancing to.
"Dance moves is that the relevance depends on what song or moment the move is attached to."
Fans impressed by Kabza's dancing
This is how some people reacted to Kabza's dance moves.
tdkmacassette said:
"Washa wena!!!!💃"
kaygeebosso shared:
"This reminds me of that video of Kabza dancing a few years -ago!"
sniper_the_entertainer exclaimed:
"The dance move just after the "🖕🏽" is where you can cav dancing is in kabza's system, you hit that dance properly!"
usompisi_ laughed:
"Papta!! Tell me when was the last time we’ve seen Kabza dance like that😂"
kwanelespooh said:
"The aim is not to sweat."
Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa to headline show
In a previous report from Briefly News, popular Amapiano duo Scorpion Kings will be headlining the Galaxy 947 Joburg Day on 7 September on Saturday.
Many fans and followers of the festival were excited that the amapiano duo will be headlining at the festival.
