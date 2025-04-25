South Africans applauded a couple who kept their house project a secret for five years before telling the world

The wife, who’s a builder, shared footage of the building process in a now-viral TikTok video with almost a million views

Social media users were proud of the South African couple who built their dream home without any outside noise

A woman on TikTok shared online why she and her partner waited five years to share their dream home with family and friends.

A Mzansi couple kept their building project a secret for 5 years. Image: @katlegobird

Source: TikTok

South Africans loved that the country kept their big project a secret and believed it was all for protection.

Couple keeps home project a secret

A couple from Pretoria, Gauteng, kept their home project a secret for about five years. The wife, Katlego, an electrical engineer and builder, explained their unusual decision to Mzansi.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The woman shares that they didn’t want outside noise influencing their idea of their dream home in the form of pressure, opinions:

“Peace was more important than praise. This was ours. We built our dream quietly, and now we get to live it loudly. This was our dream, and we protected it with silence.”

The pair bought land in an estate and building materials from their pockets, which forced them to alter their lifestyles. Katlego explained to South Africans that many monetary decisions revolved around the building project.

Their family and friends only knew about the mansion a little closer to it being completed:

“We bought our land and built our home in silence, revealing it to family only when it was 80% complete. The power of privacy gave us peace—no pressure, no endless questions, just our vision coming to life at our own pace. A reminder that sometimes, the best things.”

Their home looks beautiful and blends perfectly with the aesthetic of their estate. Katlego shared footage of the building process online, and the clip went viral.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi amazed by home project

Social media users were stunned by a couple keeping a big secret from family and friends:

A Mzansi couple shared their secret mansion on TikTok. Image: @katlegobird

Source: TikTok

@Destiny echoed:

“Build quietly and live loudly.”

@dricus30 decided:

“If a man has such a woman, he has won in life.”

@Sanelisiwe Semane understood the vision:

“No distractions, no unwanted advice, no, how far are you guys with the house? Well done.”

@tsholofelo247 said:

“May this be a lesson to me. Peace should be more important to me than praise. Congratulations, stranger.”

@Justvibes😆shared:

“Well done! My family stopped talking to me and my parents for two years because I didn't say I bought a house.”

@Pumie wrote:

“A life lesson I didn’t know I needed. Thank you.”

@Koketso commented:

“A dream protected in silence.”

3 Must-read home-related stories by Briefly News

South Africans were thrilled to hear about how they could afford R3.1 million luxurious homes from a real estate agent.

South Africans shared what they do for a living to afford multi-million rand homes in luxurious estates.

Mzansi was boggled by the rental prices of property in Cape Town after different people shared how much they pay monthly.

Source: Briefly News