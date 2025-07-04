A Cape Town content creator shared a viral TikTok video showing off incredible kitchen homeware deals she discovered at Checkers

The woman revealed heavy-duty serving bowls with modern designs, selling at affordable prices

South Africans flooded the comments with excitement, with many admitting they were ready to rush to stores immediately

A woman shared a video showing the amazing homeware deals she spotted at Checkers. Images: @queenofplugss

A Cape Town woman has got Mzansi talking after sharing her latest kitchen homeware discovery at Checkers that's left everyone wanting to upgrade their dining sets.

Content creator @queenofplugss, known for sharing the best deals and plugs across the Mother City, posted a video on 3rd June showing off her incredible finds in the homeware section at Checkers Sandown.

The video was shared with the caption:

"@Checkers South Africa plug 🔌 This was Checkers Sandown, CPT 📍"

Walking through the homeware aisle, the content creator couldn't contain her excitement as she showed off the quality kitchen items she'd discovered. She revealed that Checkers has been consistently delivering great homeware options for years, helping her furnish her flat with affordable finds.

The star of the show was a collection of light grey bowls and plates that caught her eye immediately. The larger serving bowls, perfect for pasta dishes, were priced at R69 for two pieces measuring 8.25 inches each. The slightly smaller bowls, measuring 7.5 inches, were available for R59 for two pieces.

What impressed the content creator most was the weight and quality of the items. The plates, sold as a set of four for R99, felt substantial and well-made. She described them as super heavy, which indicated their durability and quality construction.

The modern design of both the bowls and plates stood out as something different from typical kitchen items available elsewhere. The content creator was so impressed that she considered doing a complete kitchen revamp, admitting that some of her current items were getting old.

Mzansi reacts to the kitchen plug

The video quickly gained traction, receiving over 100 comments from viewers eager to get their hands on these kitchen gems:

@Sands asked:

"Please assist - best Checkers in jhb?"

@Sigh Nail & Body gushed:

"You are literally the queen of plugs😭😭❤️"

@LittleMissNeverMisses admitted:

"Me running to East Gate without even showering because I know that once y'all are plugged, if I don't go here and now, I am not getting any 😑"

@LocoforCocoPops🥣 shared:

"I bought an entire set last year. I was worried the quality might be sketchy, but I can attest their plates and bowls are of great quality. I just have one chipped plate, but that was a user error. Even their cutlery is of great quality."

@Simply Jasmine | SA Youtuber exclaimed:

"I was just thinking about getting bowls, and your video popped up on my fyp! Girl, are you magic? 🥹"

@Zama Dlamini joked:

"Why show me this now, I have to go buy 😢😂"

Watch the TikTok clip below:

