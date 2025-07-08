A young content creator shared his incredible shopping haul from Food Lovers Market's special promotion

The TikTok user managed to fill his trolley with fruits, vegetables, and butcher section items for just R199

South Africans were amazed by the bargain deals, especially during tough economic times when grocery prices continue rising

A young man shared a video showing how many groceries he got from Food Lovers Market during their 10 buck specials. Images: @larnelle

Source: TikTok

A young man's amazing grocery haul has left South Africans rushing to Food Lovers Market after he showed how far R200 can stretch during their special promotion.

Content creator @larnelle, who regularly shares product reviews, food content, and trending videos on TikTok, posted the shopping trip on the 7 of July with the caption:

"10 buck week is here! 🤩 You don't wanna miss out! 🏃🏽‍♂️💨 7-13 July."

In the video, he explained:

"Food lovers ten buck deal, let's go, as you can see I'm in my car, it's raining but that's not stopping me from getting a deal! So it is 10-buck-week all week long. Food Lovers Market is running this amazing promotion nationwide on fresh veggies, fruit, and other pantry essentials for 10 rands only."

The shopper managed to buy an impressive variety of items, including oranges, lemons, bananas, pineapples, carrots, and baby potatoes. What surprised him most was the butcher section, where he found beef patties, chicken wings, and sausages all for the same R10 price per pack.

His entire shopping haul came to just R199, proving that the promotion offers genuine value for money-conscious shoppers. The nationwide sale runs from 7th to 13th July, giving customers a full week to take advantage of these prices on fresh produce and meat.

Mzansi reacts to the specials

Social media users had mixed reactions to the incredible deals, with many sharing their own experiences:

@Afrodëité joked:

"It'll expire 2 hours after you buy it 💀"

@Neo expressed concern:

"I'm afraid of marinated meat, I feel like they are trying to remove the smell."

@Food Lover's Market responded:

"Now that's how you stretch a R200 💸🔥 Thanks for showing everyone how far Ten Buck Deals can really go!😁💚"

@ginger@kzn🇿🇦 shared disappointment:

"I'm so disappointed, bought oranges, grapefruit and avos, everything was rotten😭I put it in a plastic bag to keep in the freezer till the bin truck comes. Couldn't return cos my hubby lost or threw the receipt."

@🪐💫Leandré💫🪐 praised:

"Food lovers ice cream is the best, they're ice cream is so cheap, and melts 1 small drop after 30 mins."

@Rensha added:

"Bothasig is the best branch... I said it once, and I will say it again and again."

Cost of living in South Africa

According to Numbeo, the average monthly grocery costs for a single person in South Africa are around R11,108, making deals like this particularly valuable. With regular prices showing milk at R19.54 per litre, chicken fillets at R82.38 per kg, and beef at R120.84 per kg, the R10 promotion represents massive savings.

Rising fuel costs, inflation, and general price increases have made grocery shopping increasingly expensive for South African families. When basic items like bread cost R17.68 and eggs are R40.82 for a dozen, finding such affordable fresh produce becomes a real lifeline for budget-conscious households.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

