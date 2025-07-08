A young content creator shared a video of herself being amazed by escalators leading to the upper floor of a Mr Price store

The viral TikTok post sparked conversations about South Africa's modern shopping infrastructure

Thousands of social media users flooded the comments with suggestions for other malls she should visit

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

A young woman shared a video showing the largest Mr Price store she has ever seen. Images: @caitlyn.anderson21

Source: TikTok

A young woman's genuine excitement about escalators inside a Mr Price store has captured the hearts of South Africans, showing how even simple things can bring joy and amazement.

Content creator @caitlyn.anderson21, known for sharing personal moments, travel adventures, and fun discoveries with her followers, posted the video on July 6 at the Mr Price East Rand Superstore in Boksburg, Johannesburg.

In her TikTok video captioned:

"Mr Price. All in one shop❤️", she can be heard saying: "Currently at Mr Price, and there's an escalator to get to the actual clothes. So this is the upper floor that we're dealing with... So we just got up the escalator, and this is the actual rest of the mall, it is huge!"

The video shows her filming the escalator before riding it up to reveal the expansive upper floor of the store. Her genuine surprise and excitement at discovering the two-level setup resonated with viewers, as many South Africans can relate to being impressed by the modern infrastructure they encounter for the first time.

The clip went viral, getting over 2,000 reactions and 73 comments from people who found her reaction both endearing and relatable. Many viewers were quick to invite her to visit other impressive shopping centres across the country.

A local woman shared a video of a Mr Price store inside a Joburg shopping mall which she thought was the largest in the country. Images: @caitlyn.anderson21

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacts with excitement

Social media users were charmed by the young woman's authentic reaction and eagerly shared their recommendations:

@Luxe Nail & Wax Studio💖 asked:

"Where is this Mr. Price located?"

@Ashleigh suggested:

"Come see the Mr Price at Sammy Marks Square @ Pretoria, it's 2 floors 😅"

@mooochie💙 clarified:

"This is not a mall, it's a shopping centre called Retail Park in Boksburg."

@Mooki added:

"There is also a Mr Price across East Rand Mall, might be the biggest in Gauteng or in SA"

@Lettie shared:

"I always shop there♥️♥️🔥and it always has red-tagged clothes, most of the time."

@rakesia mia muller• revealed:

"Mr. Price, Woolworths & one other store in the Mall of Africa is also two stories. Shocked me the first time I saw it."

@Amathamsanqa reminisced:

"I used to love this store as a student, they had soooooo many red tags."

The biggest malls in South Africa

According to Business Tech, South Africa boasts some of the largest shopping centres on the continent. Fourways Mall in Johannesburg currently holds the title of the biggest mall in the country, with a floor space of 178,202 square metres. Menlyn Park Shopping Centre in Pretoria follows closely in second place with 177,000 square metres, while Gateway Theatre of Shopping in uMhlanga completes the top three.

The country's mall scene extends beyond Johannesburg, with impressive centres in Cape Town, Durban, and Pretoria. These modern shopping destinations feature everything from multiple levels to unique architectural designs that continue to impress both locals and visitors.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

3 Other mall-related stories

Briefly News recently reported on a man who gave viewers a virtual tour of Iran Mall, leaving people speechless when they discovered it's nearly twice the size of Dubai Mall.

recently reported on a man who gave viewers a virtual tour of Iran Mall, leaving people speechless when they discovered it's nearly twice the size of Dubai Mall. A young South African woman stunned the country when she shared her terrifying kidnapping experience at a Johannesburg shopping centre, revealing how prayer saved her life.

A woman posted a video showing a unique township grocery store in Johannesburg where customers can refill products based on what they can afford, sparking conversations about creative solutions to rising living costs.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News