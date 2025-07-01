A woman posted a TikTok video showing netizens a store in Joburg with a unique appeal to help people on tight budgets

The clip showed how it works at a store where all the products are available at flexible prices

Online users shared their thoughts about the concept of the store aimed at helping locals in an increasingly expensive economy

A TikTok creator shared a video showing viewers a unique type of grocery store in a township in Joburg. The grocery shop stocks basics, but makes them available at the cheapest price possible.

A woman posted a TikTok video of a Johannesburg township refill shop. Image: @boitumelo_2me

Source: TikTok

The clip showed how the store operates, with all products available at varying quantities. People were divided about the unique concept of the store.

In a video shared by @boitumelo_2me a woman posted a video of a shopper who came to refill on one of her basics. Skubu is a store where shoppers can bring their own containers and buy necessities in quantities that they have money for at that moment. The store is aimed at combating the rising prices of food in South Africa. Skubu is lauded as one of the first of its kind of grocery stores in the country, and opened its branch at Chuma Mall in Diepsloot

Oil refill station goes viral

In another Briefly News story, people got to see that some stores installed an oil refill station for a precious necessity. The clip showed that locals can get cooking oil in any quantity at selected Spar stores. Many South Africans applauded the genius idea, saying it was necessary with the rising costs.

A woman showed people that some Spar stores have refill stations for cooking oil. Image: Artur Widak

Source: Getty Images

SA impressed by Skubu

Viewers on TikTok were thoroughly impressed by the business venture that supplies necessities to people in varying quantities. Online users were raving that it was a great idea for people who also like to buy in bulk. Watch the video of how Skubu works below:

is v said:

"We are going to be China soon, everything will robots machine doing everything that humans do."

Thanduxolo99 commented:

"This is good, you all need to adopt...this is the future."

BrainBoosters_AfterCare wrote:

"God this is brilliant."

Aelfrick Nkadimeng gushed:

"Great innovations, they say it takes people's jobs but took ppl to plan and design such, with u also getting such, it's a job created.. Well done ."

nyakzi applauded:

"This is good for us who like to buy in bulk. LOVE IT❤️❤️"

Mkhulu Gedla was pleased:

"We are blessed at something fr once🤣"

Sibusiso Lutho added:

"Thank you, soo wish one could get those. That's a great business idea. 🤔 "

Source: Briefly News