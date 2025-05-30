Young South African Man Survives on R700 in Cape Town, Shares Budget Tips Online
- A young man shared his story of living in Cape Town with just R700, which shocked many people on the internet
- The guy revealed how he made it work by unveiling his tricks and tips in a TikTok video that gained massive traction
- People in South Africa reacted as they took to the comments section to share their thoughts
The stark realities of the cost of living in Cape Town have been brought into sharp focus by the story of a local man reportedly surviving on a budget of just R700.
Gent living in Cape Town with only R700
On his TikTok account under the handle @stongaman, the man gave viewers a glimpse into what his life looks like surviving on a budget of just R700.
@stongaman shared that he is living on R750 for a month and was in the mood to eat some beans. He revealed his tricks and tips on how he is able to eat what he wants despite being on a tight budget.
He then goes on to trade some of his potatoes with his neighbour or someone else in exchange for a roll of bread or something similar. He was able to successfully trade his two potatoes for bread, which he showed eating with beans that he made.
In the video he also showcased the instant noodles he made and ate it with bakes beans. The clip went viral and the man's situation has sparked a wave of reactions online, ranging from empathy and offers of assistance to discussions about the socio-economic disparities prevalent in South Africa.
Watch the video below:
SA chimes in on the R750 monthly budget
The online community took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the R750 monthly budget, which he was using to survive in Cape Town.
Miss.Daniels suggested:
"Where in Cape Town are you I can offer you lunch for tomorrow."
SaiCraft wrote:
"I know most people don't like this but baked beans with white rice is soo good."
Aj140592 expressed:
"I'm curious if the woman in comments would be doing the same if the man wasn't as handsome as this creator."
Edwina Arendse shared:
"Let's feed this man."
Jevon Cross stated:
"This is much better than that hypocrite, Shaun, that he even locked his live to allow subscribers to watch live + begs for money on TikTok yet this guy doesn't even want to accept money! Respect!"
User suggested:
"An onion, a tin of tuna, macaroni and knorr mushroom soup. Best tuna pasta ever and should last you 4 days."
Razina Abbubakar commented:
"There so many single mums stretching the same meals... May God bless us all."
Other articles sharing budgeting tips
- Briefly News previously reported that a South African woman took the initiative to share a budget for an unemployed mother, and the online community was amazed.
- The momma bear @lifewithntosh revealed the expenses of a 10-day adventure in a TikTok video.
- With a family of eight to feed, a lady has mastered the art of budgeting and stretching her grocery budget.
