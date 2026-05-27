Shoba celebrates career milestone amid messy divorce drama with estranged wife Phumeza Mdabe

The musician reunited with Black Coffee at London’s O2 Arena, enthralling fans during a live performance

Black Coffee’s marriage advice to Shoba previously resurfaced after Phumeza filed for divorce after over a decade of marriage

Shoba ignored his divorce drama and celebrated. Image: shoba_warrior

Source: Instagram

Renowned musician Shoba has broken his silence amid his divorce and maintenance battle with his estranged wife, Phumeza Mdabe. Instead of addressing the drama surrounding his personal life, the singer chose to celebrate a major career moment.

The musician and his TV presenter estranged wife were recently back in the headlines after their messy divorce reportedly took a twist after Phumeza applied for a hefty spousal maintenance and child support for their two children. Despite the growing public interest in the matter, Shoba avoided commenting on the allegations and shifted attention to his music career.

Shoba ignores divorce reports and celebrates career milestone

On Monday, 25 May 2026, Shoba took to Instagram to share photos and videos from Black Coffee’s historic sold-out performance at London’s O2 Arena. During the special Live with Orchestra show, Shoba reunited on stage with Black Coffee and Thandukwazi “Demor” Sikhosana, reviving memories of their former music group, SHANA. The trio performed the song Khanya in front of thousands of fans.

Watch the video below:

Shoba later shared a photo of himself performing alongside Black Coffee on stage, celebrating the memorable night.

See the photo below:

Days after the O2 Arena performance, the musician continued his overseas run with another appearance at Café Mambo on Tuesday, 26 May 2026. The popular venue shared a clip of the South African musician performing his set and praised the energy he brought to the stage. The post was captioned:

“What a night with @shoba_warrior here at Café Mambo last night! #aboutlastnight just incredible aura!”

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to Shoba's performance at Black Coffee's London show

In the comments, fans expressed excitement to see Shoba and his SHANA group members reunite for a performance in London. Several netizens focused on his singing.

Here are some of the comments:

cv0tta said:

“The reunion we’ve all been waiting for ❤️‍🔥♥️”

ashleybblackmon remarked:

“Your voice in that arena was so enchanting and captivating!”

selimbyraktar gushed:

“Even the angels in the sky must have witnessed this music. What a beautiful soul.”

meisievanpletsen requested:

“We need a concert with the technical and artistry in South Africa, please!”

jabulani_me asked:

“Why was Zakes Bantwini not part of the performance?”

sun_sun_us said:

“This is such a beautiful full circle moment, big ups gents❤️”

Fans weighed in on Shoba's London performance. Image: shoba_warrior

Source: Instagram

Clip of Black Coffee giving Shoba marriage advice resurfaces

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a social media user unearthed a video of Black Coffee giving his best friend Shoba marriage advice.

The video surfaced after Phumeza reportedly filed for divorce from the musician after over a decade of marriage.

Source: Briefly News