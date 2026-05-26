DJ Black Coffee sold out London's O2 Arena, marking a historic milestone for South African music

He performed live with a 12-piece orchestra and surprise guests, including Alicia Keys and a South African duo

South African fans celebrated Black Coffee's success, expressing immense pride and gratitude on social media

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Black Coffee had a sold-out show in the United Kingdom. Image: realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

World-renowned producer and DJ Black Coffee continues to raise the South African flag high. This time, the Superman hitmaker left Mzansi in awe after selling out a major venue in the United Kingdom.

Just over a month after an epic drone show during his performance in Mexico, Black Coffee made history with the biggest UK headline performance of his career. Black Coffee sold out the O2 Arena in London, United Kingdom, for his show billed as Live with Orchestra.

DJ Black Coffee sells out London’s O2 Arena

The musician, born Nkosinathi Maphumulo, performed for approximately three hours on a stage at the centre of the arena, surrounded by 20,000 fans on all sides. He was backed by a 12-piece live orchestra, vocalists and special guests, including the Scorpion Kings, who are also in the UK for their own Scorpion Kings Live event.

Following the event, where he was also joined by United States songstress Alicia Keys for a surprise performance of their collaboration, In Common, Black Coffee is now the first South African artist to sell out the O2 Arena for a music concert.

Taking to his Instagram account on Sunday, 24 May 2026, Black Coffee shared photos and videos from the event. He expressed gratitude to everyone who made the event a success. The post was captioned:

“This past Friday has left me speechless. Every small detail put together created an absolute dream, from the special guests to the orchestra, then the choir & surprises sprinkled throughout. This one came from the heart, London 🙏🏿 Thank you for joining me on this journey at the @theo2london”

See the post below:

SA reacts after Black Coffee sells out London's O2 Arena

In the comments, South Africans gave Black Coffee his flowers for flying the nation’s flag high.

Here are some of the comments:

@mfun51879 said:

“I'm watching this and realise our dreams are valid, we are worthy, we are fit as global citizens, enkosi mkhuluwa for bringing validation to our being!”

@BucsAndBucks gushed:

“You have become part of our lives just like drinking Black Coffee in the morning, God Bless you 🙏”

@DJJHERRERA remarked:

“I love you, brother. This was incredibly beautiful. ❤️ — just what the nightlife world needed. Keep pumping beauty into our music industry. Love you so, so much, Black Coffee. 🙏🏼”

@Katli_MaKopo requested:

“Bra, please stream your shows live. We all want to see you performing 🙏🏾”

@ParodyGrok2_0 suggested:

“Would like to see you do something like this here in SA too, that would be nice.🙈”

@uncleCB__ applauded:

“Continue showing our boys the way to the top. Grootman for a reason 🙏🏽👏🏽”

South Africans applauded DJ Black Coffee after he sold out the O2 Arena. Image: realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

Kabza De Small trolled for working with Black Coffee after dissing him

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Kabza De Small was singled out after he and DJ Maphorisa joined Black Coffee at Hi Ibiza.

This came after Kabza dissed Coffee in 2020, when he mocked his sound after a viral performance.

Source: Briefly News