On Wednesday, 20 May 2026, Nirvana Nokwe-Mseleku took to her official Instagram account and shared screenshots to back her allegations

She also clarified an earlier error regarding the timeline of the alleged incident, correcting the date

South Africans reacted with mixed responses to the allegations and the evidence that the actress presented

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Nirvana Nokwe-Mseleku shared receipts in response to Bonko Khoza's statement. Image: nirvananokwe

Source: Instagram

Actress and musician Nirvana Nokwe-Mseleku has shared screenshots of several emails she sent after Red Ink co-star Bonko Khoza allegedly sexually assaulted her while filming a scene. Nokwe-Mseleku stunned South Africans after she made serious allegations against Khoza.

After Khoza released a statement responding to his former co-star’s serious allegations on Monday, 18 May 2026, Nirvana fired back by sharing evidence to support her claims. On Wednesday, 20 May, the Umjolo My Beginning My End star shared a post on her official Instagram account.

Nirvana Nokwe shares evidence after Bonko Khoza responds

In the caption, Nirvana Nokwe clarified the blunder she made regarding the date that the alleged incident took place. She also urged her followers to sign the petition she launched. The post was captioned:

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“This is my final post on this. For those who were struggling to go through the G-Drive, here you go. I’ve tried my best to get the most relevant information. I hope it’s an easier follow/read. I’m sorry if my tone has been crass or rude, but I have been polite and mild-mannered for so long and still… deep sigh. Sign the petition. 🤍 10 September, not August*”

See the post below:

SA reacts after Nirvana Nokwe shares proof

After popular blogger Maphephandaba reshared Nirvana Nokwe-Mseleku’s post, South Africans shared mixed reactions in the comments.

Here are some of the comments:

lerato_sibisi_mabhovungane asked:

“Kanti, why don’t they take this matter to court or thina siyicourt? I’m honestly confused.”

sboh_ndamane questioned:

“Baphi abo ‘Where is the proof?’ Here is the proof, now what?”

mbalie_enhle17 said:

“They took her to therapy for formality, and for how she felt about the scene. It was all about ‘her’. They didn’t confirm that Bonko assaulted her. It’s the same in corporate; if I don’t like something, they’ll do everything to make me feel better, but that doesn’t mean that the other person is wrong.”

fikilepato queried:

“I don’t understand why she has to prove her innocence. The proof is there. I am disgusted by the number of women who have been relentlessly trying to prove her guilty of lying. May it NEVER reach you or your children. I’m disgusted.”

mmmacherry requested:

“Can we see the unedited footage nkos'yam.”

Nirvana Nokwe-Mseleku's screenshots. Image: nirvananokwe, bonkokhoza

Source: Instagram

Bomb Productions addresses Nirvana Nokwe and Bonko Khoza drama

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Bomb Production released a statement on the allegations made by Nirvana Nokwe against Bonko Khoza.

The production company outlined the processes that it undertook after Nokwe-Mseleku accused Khoza of sexually assaulting her while filming a scene on set.

Source: Briefly News