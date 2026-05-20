South African Gqom singer Babes Wodumo compared herself to Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Tyla

The Wololo hitmaker was asked which artist she wants to work with next, and these two ladies came to mind

Mzansi had a good laugh at Babes' video, and they gave her flowers for her honesty

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Babes Wodumo sees herself working with Beyoncé and Tyla. Image: Babeswodumo

Source: Instagram

Gqom singer Babes Wodumo mentioned Beyoncé and Tyla as the only two competitors she recognises. In a viral interview recently, Babes Wodumo made it clear who is in her league and who is not.

Babes eyes Beyoncé, and Tyla for next feature in

In a viral interview video, the Wololo singer was asked which artists she is keen on featuring in her next work, and she easily mentioned the Ego singer and Water hitmaker.

"Which artist would you want to feature and why?" she was asked. To which Babes boldly answered, "Beyoncé and Tyla. Only."

Responding to why, she said, "Beyoncé is just like me; she is stubborn. Tyla as well. I don't think the rest can defeat me. I am the top dog, from dancing to singing. So, none of these people can defeat me."

Watch the hilarious video shared by @that_nmv below:

@Superliciousnes gushed:

"The day they said that Mabheshingo has no fans, I was like, you guys must be crazy because I’ve killed it. I am always rooting for her; sometimes she’s a pain, but I’m still there. I get her with that serious thing; she’ll say something that’ll shock you. I love her."

@blossombucie replied:

"I’m rooting for her. She’s making a comeback there on TikTok."

@Snupih said:

"Hopefully, kuzofezeka. Some day. She will work with the ladies."

@According2Lebo stated:

"She’s looking so good. Happy to see her look this good."

@xoliiieyyy_ exclaimed:

"Babes Wodumo uthi only Beyoncé and Tyla can match up to her greatness, and you know what? Fair!"

@starboysam_ said:

"Before babes, Gqom was just beats that people in Durban/Cape Town would listen to and then babes sang over those beats, made choreography over those beats and popularised it. SHES THE GOAT AND A PIONEER frfr."

@_allaboutkayy exclaimed:

"She dreams big, I like that. Also, she has a song with Kendrick Lamar, so very fair!"

Babes Wodumo sees herself in the same league as Beyoncé and Tyla. Images: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Source: Getty Images

Babes Wodumo dazzles in skimpy fit

In a previous report from Briefly News, Babes Wodumo became a hot topic after a new picture of herself surfaced on social media.

On Thursday, 16 April 2026, Musa Khawula shared a snap of the Gqom superstar posing beside a swimming pool on X (Twitter).

A few social media users complimented her physique, with some saying she still looks stunning and confident. One fan gushed, @Juniour1422907 recounted:

“There was a time when that ‘Wololo’ song dropped, and I swear to God, Babes was the desire of every single man alive, bru. She’s still got it, but man, the career she would've had if she didn’t let that dude control her.”

Source: Briefly News