The South African musician King Monada had many fans in stitches with a recent video of himself

A clip of the star riding on a self-made toy car and enjoying himself in Limpopo was posted on social media by an online user

Many netizens found this video hilarious, and others were stunned by how humble he is

King Monada living his best life in Limpopo. Image: @KingMonadaMusic

Source: Facebook

The South African musician King Monada is one celebrity who lives without any care in the world and would judge or criticise him.

The Limpopo-born artist recently had many netizens in stitches after a video of him riding in a self-made car toy holding bread went viral on social media after an online user, @_BlackZA, posted it on his Twitter (X) page.

In the clip, King Monada is seen enjoying his life in Limpopo with no worries, and many are stunned by his humility.

The video was captioned:

"King Monada seems to forget sometimes that he's a celebrity, never mind this one."

Netizens react to the video

Shortly after the video was shared on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the video of King Monada. Here's what they had to say:

@MashabelaS72797 said:

"This is how humble limpopo people are...We are just ruined by Gauteng."

@jeffndonyane responded:

"What a humble and down-to-earth soul!"

@Ayabong41933565 replied:

"Haibo, this one is not a celebrity."

@dezza3ee wrote:

"Humble celeb, nice of him."

@JM_Moyana commented:

"There's only one celebrity in South Africa, and it is definitely not King Monada."

@ImNotYouBtfw responded:

"He is fit enough to be made ward councillor."

@SirMariri_ZA replied:

"Monada is living his life; he doesn't care about status; he grew up like this."

@REASONmabundaa tweeted:

"Trust me, he has his bodyguard there."

Source: Briefly News