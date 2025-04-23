Thandiswa Mazwai and Stoan Seate celebrate daughter's 25th birthday

Malaika Mazwai, the daughter of legendary South African musicians, recently celebrated her silver jubilee birthday

Despite their complicated past, both parents reunited digitally and penned touching messages on her special day

Malaika Mazwai is known on social media for her sassy opinions about relationships and for clapping back at trolls

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Thandiswa Mazwai and Stoan Seate marked their daughter's 25th birthday with touching messages. Image: malaika.mazwai, stoanito

Source: Instagram

Legendary South African musicians Stoan Seate and Thandiswa Mazwai are beaming with pride after their daughter, Malaika, recently turned 25. Despite their complicated relationship, Stoan and Thandiswa came together, at least digitally, to honour Malaika on a special milestone in her life.

The proud parents took to their respective social media accounts and penned heartfelt tributes to their daughter on her silver jubilee birthday.

Stoan Seate wishes daughter happy birthday

On Tuesday, 22 April, Stoan Seate, a multi-talented media personality, shared a touching throwback photo from 25 years ago. The photo shows him lovingly cradling a newborn Malaika. In his birthday message, Stoan reflected on how it felt to hold his daughter for the first time.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

He also celebrated Malaika for the woman she has grown up to become.

“Today, we celebrate not just another year, but the incredible woman you’ve become—full of strength, character and limitless potential. Twenty-five years of your light have made this world brighter, and your journey is only just beginning,” he wrote.

The Bongo Maffin group member wished his daughter the best and reminded her of what she can achieve.

“May this year bring you courage to chase your boldest dreams, wisdom to embrace every lesson and joy that fills your heart till it overflows. Remember, you are capable of amazing things and no matter where life takes you, you’ll always have a love that cheers you on and supports you unconditionally,” Stoan Seate added.

Thandiswa Mazwai celebrates daughter's birthday

Malaika’s mum, singer Thandiswa Mazwai, opted for a simple yet heartfelt birthday message. Mazwai gushed over Malaika’s abilities and declared her undying love for her. The post read:

“A birthday girl. Who would have thought that little girl would be 25 today?! A young woman who can make anything possible with her magic! You are loved & prayed for.”

Malaika Mazwai shares relationship expectations

In 2024, Malaika ruffled some feathers when she spoke about what she expects a man to bring to the table.

Malaika was celebrated by her parents Thandiswa Mazwai and Stoan Seate on her 25th birthday. Image: malaika.mazwai

Source: Instagram

Malaika suggested that she doesn’t care much about a man who checks on her emotional well-being but expects financial security and for her man to drop bucks on her without question:

"I don't want a man who will ask about my mom; I want a man who will ask, 'Baby, how much is your rent? How much should I send you?' A man who just gives you money without you having to ask, the man of the house. You understand?"

Malaika Mazwai claps back at troll

Briefly News reported that Malaika Mazwai clapped back at a troll after they threw shade at her sexuality.

Mzansi loved Malaika and cheered her on for always standing on business. This was after a social media user did some digging and found that Malaika is homosexual.

Malaika wasn't for the slander and clapped back at the social media user.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News