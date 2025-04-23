Thandiswa Mazwai and Stoan Seate celebrate daughter's 25th birthday

Thandiswa Mazwai and Stoan Seate Celebrate Daughter Malaika’s 25th Birthday With Heartfelt Tributes
- Malaika Mazwai, the daughter of legendary South African musicians, recently celebrated her silver jubilee birthday
- Despite their complicated past, both parents reunited digitally and penned touching messages on her special day
- Malaika Mazwai is known on social media for her sassy opinions about relationships and for clapping back at trolls
Legendary South African musicians Stoan Seate and Thandiswa Mazwai are beaming with pride after their daughter, Malaika, recently turned 25. Despite their complicated relationship, Stoan and Thandiswa came together, at least digitally, to honour Malaika on a special milestone in her life.
The proud parents took to their respective social media accounts and penned heartfelt tributes to their daughter on her silver jubilee birthday.
Stoan Seate wishes daughter happy birthday
On Tuesday, 22 April, Stoan Seate, a multi-talented media personality, shared a touching throwback photo from 25 years ago. The photo shows him lovingly cradling a newborn Malaika. In his birthday message, Stoan reflected on how it felt to hold his daughter for the first time.
He also celebrated Malaika for the woman she has grown up to become.
“Today, we celebrate not just another year, but the incredible woman you’ve become—full of strength, character and limitless potential. Twenty-five years of your light have made this world brighter, and your journey is only just beginning,” he wrote.
The Bongo Maffin group member wished his daughter the best and reminded her of what she can achieve.
“May this year bring you courage to chase your boldest dreams, wisdom to embrace every lesson and joy that fills your heart till it overflows. Remember, you are capable of amazing things and no matter where life takes you, you’ll always have a love that cheers you on and supports you unconditionally,” Stoan Seate added.
Thandiswa Mazwai celebrates daughter's birthday
Malaika’s mum, singer Thandiswa Mazwai, opted for a simple yet heartfelt birthday message. Mazwai gushed over Malaika’s abilities and declared her undying love for her. The post read:
“A birthday girl. Who would have thought that little girl would be 25 today?! A young woman who can make anything possible with her magic! You are loved & prayed for.”
Malaika Mazwai shares relationship expectations
In 2024, Malaika ruffled some feathers when she spoke about what she expects a man to bring to the table.
Malaika suggested that she doesn’t care much about a man who checks on her emotional well-being but expects financial security and for her man to drop bucks on her without question:
"I don't want a man who will ask about my mom; I want a man who will ask, 'Baby, how much is your rent? How much should I send you?' A man who just gives you money without you having to ask, the man of the house. You understand?"
Malaika Mazwai claps back at troll
Briefly News reported that Malaika Mazwai clapped back at a troll after they threw shade at her sexuality.
Mzansi loved Malaika and cheered her on for always standing on business. This was after a social media user did some digging and found that Malaika is homosexual.
Malaika wasn't for the slander and clapped back at the social media user.
