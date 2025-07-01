Popular Skeem Saam character, Lehasa Maphosa, is still in love with Dr Blue, even after he was released from prison

Lehasa Maphosa has been cheating on his fiancée, Pretty Seakamela, while he was behind bars for murder and theft

Fans of the show took to social media this week to react to Pretty and Lehasa's reunion and to lambast the SABC1 soapie's writers

Pretty Seakamela and Lehasa Maphosa reunite. Images: SkeemSaam3

Source: Twitter

Skeem Saam writers are about to anger Lehasa Maphosa (Cedric Fourie) and Pretty Seakamela's (Lerato Marabe) fans again this July, when he's released from prison.

Viewers of SABC1's educational soapie will be disappointed with the writers for ruining Lehasa Maphosa and Pretty Seakamela's romance storyline. On the show, Lehasa was released from prison on Monday, 30 June episode.

But the businessman, who proposed marriage to his long-term girlfriend, Pretty Seakamela, before he was arrested, fell in love with Dr Blue while he was serving his time.

TVSA Skeem Saam July teasers reveal that Lehasa's uncle, Phomolo, will tell him to marry Dr Loren Blue instead of Pretty.

The Friday 18 July teaser says:

"Pretty suspects Lehasa is playing her for a fool."

The Wednesday 23 July teaser reads:

"Pretty decides to enroll in a business course to salvage her relationship with Lehasa."

The teasers also indicate that Lehasa might go on a vacation with Dr Blue, while giving Pretty a hard time.

SABC1 shared a snippet on X of Lehasa Maphosa and Pretty Seakamela's reunion on the Monday, 30 June, episode. Lehasa is released from prison after being locked up in 2024.

Skeem Saam fans react to PreHasa reunion

@RamaphiriMpho said:

"I know you are gonna break them up. The writers hate people who are in love."

@ArtMdlankomo replied:

"Whoever he or she (writers) needs serious counseling. Une (he or she) has childhood trauma. No relationship survives, or lives to tell a beautiful story there."

@bbygalred wrote:

"Knowing what’s in store for them, le mborile (you bored me) for the rest of this decade!"

@just_sizakele said:

"You guys better not break another relationship up because one thing about Skeem Saam, you guys don’t believe in happy endings yoh."

@Ms_EN_ZA replied:

"Where's the doctor with the flat face and long chin?"

@Ketso28 responded:

"Ene e be la mafelelo ke bona prison ela," (I hope it's the last time I see that prison).

@sile_siba wrote:

"Finally. Take Nkosi and all the prisoners off our screens already."

@MarumoMashigo replied:

"Pretty looks happy, but Lehasa has some surprises. The doctor in prison, let's sit and watch. It is gonna be lit."

@Bokang_BigSis said:

"He’s probably thinking about the doctor in prison."

@Fyona_V wrote:

"I just finished reading this month’s teasers, and you know what!? "

@Khanya354689

Finally, I hope we won't see that doctor and Nkosi again. Prehasa is back

@TomHarry1878 replied:

"Ey. Hopefully, those awful prison scenes are finally over."

@NanagirlPhala said:

"Rea rokisha or re emenyana?" (Should we get our wedding dresses ready or wait a bit?)

Lehasa Maphosa is cheating on Pretty with Dr Blue. Images: SkeemSaam3

Source: Twitter

