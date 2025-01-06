Skeem Saam is welcoming new actors to star opposite Cedric Fourie, who plays the role of Lehasa Maphosa

Fourie will star opposite legendary actor Ronald Mkwanazi who will play the role of a criminal mastermind, Ta Austin.

Other actors joining the show include Thulani Kunene, Jerome du Plooy, Thabo Gwadiso, and many more

6 actors join 'Skeem Saam' to star opposite "Lehasa": Image: @skeem_saam3

Source: Twitter

Six new actors have secured roles in SABC1's soapie Skeem Saam to star opposite Cedric Fourie, who plays the character of Lehasa Maphosa.

Fourie's popular character is currently in jail for the murders of Fanie, Sisanda, and various other crimes.

The SABC1 show is introducing new actors after losing more than 400,000 viewers in September 2024.

Entertainment commentator Jabu Mcdonald revealed in a statement on social media:

"Skeem Saam saw a significant drop in viewership in September 2024, losing over 440k viewers compared to August’s 4.3 million. Despite the decline, it remains the third most-watched show on SABC 1."

TVSA confirms that the six South African actors will make a debut in the award-winning soapie Skeem Saam this January. The new characters are locked up in jail with businessman Lehasa Maphosa, played by Cedric Fourie.

Legendary actor Ronald Mkwanazi will play the role of a criminal mastermind, Ta Austin. Mkhwanazi will star opposite rising star Thabo Gwadiso who joined the show as a prison guard, Vader.

Popular actors Thulani Kunene and Jerome du Plooy will play criminals Pavarotti and Craig Klassen respectively in the soapie.

Gwadiso, Kunene, Du Plooy, and Mkhwanazi will debut on Tuesday, 7 January 2025.

The publication also reveals that actor Malibongwe Mdwaba will make his debut as a criminal, Shongwe on Wednesday, 8 January 2025.

The actors will also be joined by actress Tauné Block who will portray a medical practitioner, Dr Blue from Tuesday, 28 January 2025

Warren Masemola's latest role in Skeem Saam

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in October 2024 that award-winning actor Warren Masemola joined the educational soapie Skeem Saam.

The legendary actor plays the character of Gopane, a Turfloop native who moved to Johannesburg to work as a taxi driver.

Masemola's character returned to Turfloop a few months after his son, Smaki, mysteriously went missing.

Source: Briefly News