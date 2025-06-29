Shebeshxt has been hogging the headlines after a recent scandal, and it seems he's finally ready to break his silence

The controversial rapper has been accused of using drugs, and recently confirmed the allegations

Reactions to his confession were mixed, and it seems not everybody is shocked by his revelations

Shebeshxt finally addressed the drug allegations. Image: Shebeshxt Grave Digger Manskap

Source: Facebook

Shebeshxt has finally answered the question on everybody's lips, and Mzansi had plenty to say about his statement.

Shebeshxt responds to drug allegations

In the days following the now-viral videos of Shebeshxt's erratic behaviour,it appears he is now ready to address social media.

The Limpopo rapper was accused of using drugs, crystal meth in particular, after a tube normally used to smoke the famous drug was seen in his presence on several occasions.

In his latest TikTok video addressing the allegations, the Ke Di Shxte Malume hitmaker seemingly mocked the haters in hyperbole and said he does, in fact, smoke crystal meth:

"Who told you that I stopped smoking crystal? I still do."

He even signed off with "Shebeshxt maCrystal," seemingly trolling the trolls while appearing unbothered by the allegations.

Moreover, the rapper taunted his haters further by saying he plans to build a mansion with an indoor elevator, and with the help of crystal meth, nothing was impossible for him.

Here's what Mzansi said about Shebeshxt's video

South Africans aren't shocked by Shebeshxt's confession, saying Nike would have been in trouble if they picked him as an ambassador over Tyla:

Hopless_Mat trolled:

"Nike would’ve been issuing a public statement every week."

ayanda_et_al said:

"Can’t believe this is who you guys wanted to be the brand ambassador for Nike."

cwerhakazi_ added:

"Where would Nike’s PR team even begin?"

imposter101_ wrote:

"And Nike was supposed to give him a deal."

RealShusha posted:

"Nike would be so livid!!"

Meanwhile, others suspect the grief from losing his daughter may have driven him to drugs:

Eliz_abeth25 said:

"He's probably going through something. No one decides to wake up one day and do drugs."

abraham_b3 wrote:

"He’s going through a lot."

GodmotherThe added:

"Lol. You know what? Fair. The man lost a daughter. I don’t think he even cares about anything anymore. He’s moving like someone who's got nothing to lose, and he really doesn’t have anything to lose anymore. He’s more dangerous than ever."

Shebeshxt refuses to be seen as a role model

In more Shebeshxt updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the Limpopo rapper addressing South African parents.

Shebe said he did not want to be seen as a role model to people's kids, saying he had a child of his own to raise and urged other parents to do the same:

"All these parents saying I'm a bad influence on their children, please remember that while your kids only started knowing me last year, you're the one raising them. It's none of my business if you're failing to raise your kids right; I have a child of my own."

