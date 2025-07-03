Mzansi was shocked to see Da L.E.S only using one arm in one of his recent videos

The rapper recently survived a stroke and has been documenting his recovery, which includes self-care vlogs

While a handful of fans sent well-wishes to the north god, the jokes flew on social media as trolls mocked the rapper after seeing his condition

Da L.E.S seems to use just one hand after his stroke. Images: 2freshLES

It appears that Da L.E.S is only able to use one of his arms months after suffering a life-threatening stroke.

Da L.E.S shows his recovery after stroke

Months after rapper Da L.E.S was discharged from the hospital to recover at home, it appears he has gotten much better; however, there is still a long way to go.

The Summertime hitmaker suffered a stroke on his 39th birthday on 26 July 2024, and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Having gone through all of that as a man who stood so tall in the industry, the rapper said his situation was a humbling experience; however, he remains grateful to still be alive.

As he continues his recovery, after reportedly relocating with his mother to the United States, the rapper recorded another vlog to give fans and loved ones an update on his progress.

In a video posted by Twitter (X) user Zikamnyamane, the rapper can be seen doing his skincare routine, and you'll notice that he only uses his right hand:

"Stay fresh, ya dig!"

Only one of Da L.E.S' arms seems to be working since he suffered a stroke. Image: 2freshLES

It's unclear whether the rapper injured his left arm or it was paralysed, which is a common consequence after suffering a stroke.

The netizen made fun of L.E.S' condition by saying he should collaborate with DJ Black Coffee, who has used a single hand for most of his life after a near-fatal accident.

Here's what Mzansi said about Da L.E.S' condition

Several social media users appear to still be holding a grudge after the rapper was accused of assault, not to mention his controversial all-white parties, and instead of empathy, they resorted to mockery:

Zikamnyamane said:

"For DaLes to feature Coffee in his next album."

__Neesha_ recalled"

"Konje, was it his party that required everyone to be shaven/ waxed?"

El_Proff_Bhoko trolled:

"Things are getting out of hand."

Reactions to Da L.E.S' condition were a mixture of sympathy and ridicule. Image: 2freshLES

Meanwhile, others were relieved to see the rapper recovering:

ExoTher_mic said"

"Good to see Les back up and doing better, man."

King__Mbuso asked:

"Health-wise? How is he? I really hope he’s getting better and healing."

Da L.E.S opens up about surviving a stroke

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Da L.E.S' video talking about his life-threatening stroke.

The rapper shared never-before-seen footage from when he was rushed to the hospital to his rehabilitation after he was discharged, and said more than anything, he was grateful to still be alive:

“When something like this happens, it’s not something you can control. I am just lucky to be alive. Real talk."

