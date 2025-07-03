Rapper Da L.E.S Seemingly Uses Just One Arm 1 Year After Suffering a Stroke
- Mzansi was shocked to see Da L.E.S only using one arm in one of his recent videos
- The rapper recently survived a stroke and has been documenting his recovery, which includes self-care vlogs
- While a handful of fans sent well-wishes to the north god, the jokes flew on social media as trolls mocked the rapper after seeing his condition
It appears that Da L.E.S is only able to use one of his arms months after suffering a life-threatening stroke.
Da L.E.S shows his recovery after stroke
Months after rapper Da L.E.S was discharged from the hospital to recover at home, it appears he has gotten much better; however, there is still a long way to go.
The Summertime hitmaker suffered a stroke on his 39th birthday on 26 July 2024, and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Having gone through all of that as a man who stood so tall in the industry, the rapper said his situation was a humbling experience; however, he remains grateful to still be alive.
As he continues his recovery, after reportedly relocating with his mother to the United States, the rapper recorded another vlog to give fans and loved ones an update on his progress.
In a video posted by Twitter (X) user Zikamnyamane, the rapper can be seen doing his skincare routine, and you'll notice that he only uses his right hand:
"Stay fresh, ya dig!"
It's unclear whether the rapper injured his left arm or it was paralysed, which is a common consequence after suffering a stroke.
The netizen made fun of L.E.S' condition by saying he should collaborate with DJ Black Coffee, who has used a single hand for most of his life after a near-fatal accident.
Here's what Mzansi said about Da L.E.S' condition
Several social media users appear to still be holding a grudge after the rapper was accused of assault, not to mention his controversial all-white parties, and instead of empathy, they resorted to mockery:
Zikamnyamane said:
"For DaLes to feature Coffee in his next album."
__Neesha_ recalled"
"Konje, was it his party that required everyone to be shaven/ waxed?"
El_Proff_Bhoko trolled:
"Things are getting out of hand."
Meanwhile, others were relieved to see the rapper recovering:
ExoTher_mic said"
"Good to see Les back up and doing better, man."
King__Mbuso asked:
"Health-wise? How is he? I really hope he’s getting better and healing."
Da L.E.S opens up about surviving a stroke
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Da L.E.S' video talking about his life-threatening stroke.
The rapper shared never-before-seen footage from when he was rushed to the hospital to his rehabilitation after he was discharged, and said more than anything, he was grateful to still be alive:
“When something like this happens, it’s not something you can control. I am just lucky to be alive. Real talk."
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za