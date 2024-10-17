Da Les Discharged From Hospital Weeks After Stroke: “He Is Starting to Show Improvement”
- Da Les has been discharged from the hospital weeks after suffering a stroke and is now recovering well
- The rapper was rushed to the hospital on his 39th birthday and received top care at Charlotte Maxeke and South Rand hospitals before his family requested to bring him home
- Da Les is reportedly showing significant improvement in rehab, learning to walk again, and is determined to make a full recovery
South African rapper Leslie Mampe, popularly known as Da Les, has reportedly been discharged from the hospital a few weeks after suffering a stroke. The star is said to be recovering well.
Here is Da Les' health update
Social media users have been concerned about top rapper Da Les' health after his stroke. The All Eyes On Me rapper was reportedly rushed to the hospital on his 39th birthday and has been receiving treatment since then.
Sources close to the rapper revealed to ZiMoja that he had been discharged from the hospital after showing some improvement. The report stated that the Heavens hitmaker had been receiving the best care at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital, but his family requested to take him home.
"He was treated with the highest form of care at Charlotte Maxeke and South Rand hospitals, where he started his rehabilitation. The family thought it was best for him to be home."
Da Les reportedly showing improvement
The rapper is said to be showing significant improvement in rehab. He is now learning to walk and becoming more aware of his progress, and he is strongly determined to recover.
"He is starting to show improvement, thanks to the rehab programme. He is now learning to walk, too. He's aware of what's happening, and he is determined to get back on his feet. He has shown major improvement since he started rehab."
Da Les' family asks for donations for his medical bills
Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that South African rapper Leslie Mampe, popularly known as Da L.E.S' family, has reportedly reached out to his friends for financial assistance after a stroke. The family confirmed that the star was in the hospital in a statement shared with fans.
Gotta Keep It Going rapper Da L.E.S' family is devastated after the star suffered a stroke on his 39th birthday. The rapper's birthday celebrations were reportedly cancelled after he was rushed to the hospital.
Source: Briefly News
