“The Rainbow Nation”: High School War Cry Meets Kanye’s ‘All of the Lights’, SA Loves the Vibes
- A band at an all-boys high school had South Africa entertained by playing Kanye West's All of the Lights
- The talented group of young musicians had the school cheering and chanting along to the music and played another song
- South Africans applauded the students for their sense of unity and talent while making cheeky remarks about Donald Trump
South Africans were thoroughly entertained by a high school band playing Kanye West's All of the Lights and getting the crowd pumped. The dudes with the brass instruments stole the show as the lead player began belting out the iconic melody.
Talented to the core
The Meddison SA Facebook account shared a clip of the boys playing two popular songs that had the crowd hyped up. As the sax player continues dishing out the memorable tunes, other members of the band come in to add in some extra flair. The players then switched things up by playing Mask Off by Future. All the gents on the field went crazy for both songs.
Off the hinges
Speaking of crazy, Kanye West, now going by Ye, has been stirring trouble online with his unhinged antics. In recent weeks, the man has been seen wearing a t-shirt with a symbol of hate on it and has been tweeting absurd statements on X.
The famous rapper has been banned from the platform many times over and has become somewhat of a media pariah. In a recent interview, Kanye wore a KKK style outfit but in all black. Some of his fans still defend his past catalogue but many have become disillusioned with his behaviour. Nonetheless, many people still enjoy his music.
South Africans loved the vibes the band brought on the field.
Read the comments below:
Aleno Nellor said:
"Every time I'm seeing such videos, I'm asking myself 🤔 What is Trump talks about? We're united more than we're divided 💪🏽"
Bhut'Siyamthanda QhamaniNande Majali mentioned:
"Not a single medi shows how happy men are without them. It shows how happy the gents are in this case."
Lungelo Thango commented:
"A proof that this gender can survive and be happy without the other gender😅"
Zola Emm shared:
'Nothing is as beautiful as seeing kids doing what they do best, "learning and playing".'
Sboniso Nduku Ndlovu posted:
"No women no problem, we just happy and united bros...😂"
Lusanda Zaze said:
"If only all SA schools were this diverse. I love how this upcoming generation is united."
Tee Kae mentioned
"You can see that the new generation is going to be more peaceful."
