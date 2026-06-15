Five people have died following a violent collision between a bakkie and a long-distance bus on the N2 near Peddie in the Eastern Cape on Monday morning

Four occupants of the bakkie were declared dead at the scene, while a fifth later died in hospital, with one other passenger critically injured

Police have opened a culpable homicide case as authorities investigate the cause of the crash

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A violent collision in the Eastern Cape. Images: @lnnocent191535/X and FG Trade

Source: Getty Images

EASTERN CAPE - Five people have died following a devastating collision between a bakkie and a long-distance bus on the N2 near Peddie in the Eastern Cape on Monday morning.

The Eastern Cape Department confirmed the horrific accident and sent condolences to the friends and families of the deceased.

What happened?

According to reports, the crash happened around 7:30am and involved a bus travelling from the Eastern Cape to Cape Town and a bakkie that had six occupants on board.

Four people in the bakkie were declared dead at the scene when emergency services arrived. A fifth occupant later died in hospital, bringing the death toll to five. All the victims were passengers in the bakkie.

Eastern Cape Department of Transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose confirmed that the deceased include three men and two women. One other occupant of the bakkie sustained critical injuries and was rushed to hospital for further treatment.

The bus driver was treated for shock, while several passengers on the bus were assessed for minor injuries and trauma.

Emergency services and traffic authorities worked to clear the scene, and the road has since reopened to traffic.

Police have opened a culpable homicide case, and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The Department of Transport extended condolences to the families of the deceased and wished the injured passenger a speedy recovery.

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16 die in horror crash in KZN

In similar news, 16 people were killed and numerous others were injured when three trucks, two minibus taxis and five cars collided in Pietermaritzburg. The crash occurred when emergency services were attending to a truck that overturned. One of the taxis involved burst into flames killing all occupants, except a seven-year-old boy. South Africans blamed the South African National Roads Agency for the horrific road accident on the N3. Many survivors claim there weren’t enough traffic control officers on the scene and no warning signs for motorists. Former Mayor of uMngeni Municipality Chris Pappas said that a number of people are dying in accidents near the Peter Brown off-ramp is concerning.

3 articles on Eastern Cape crashes

Briefly News reported that seven people died in a multi-vehicle crash on the N2 near Bulembu Airport outside Qonce in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday, 11 February 2026. Reports indicated that a bakkie carrying six occupants collided with a light motor vehicle before slamming into another bakkie.

reported that seven people died in a multi-vehicle crash on the N2 near Bulembu Airport outside Qonce in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday, 11 February 2026. Reports indicated that a bakkie carrying six occupants collided with a light motor vehicle before slamming into another bakkie. A multiple-vehicle collision in the Eastern Cape resulted in the deaths of nine people on 31 December 2025. The accident took place on the R61 outside Mthatha. Nine people were killed when two bakkies and a taxi collided with each other.

Seven people were killed in a devastating collision between a bus and a minibus taxi in Kariega, Eastern Cape. Several passengers were injured after the fully loaded taxi, reportedly transporting workers from KwaNobuhle, collided with the bus

An officer putting up tape at a accident scene. Image: Sharon Seretlo

Source: Getty Images

11 people killed in head-on collision

Previously, Briefly News reported that 11 people died in a horrible crash between a taxi and a bakkie on the N2 near Dutywa in the Eastern Cape on 21 December 2024. This was the second accident that occurred in the Eastern Cape on the weekend after two deadly crashes on the same day. The accident involved a head-on collision between the taxi and the bakkie. The road on which the incident took place had just been reopened.

Source: Briefly News