Correctional Services National Commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale led an unannounced raid at Westville Prison in Durban on 23 July 2026

Inmates were removed from their cells during the operation, which uncovered knives, drugs and other contraband hidden inside the facility

Thobakgale pointed to corrupt prison officials as part of the problem, linking them to inmate syndicates and the illicit drug trade

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The raid at Westville Prison in Durban. Image:@_NMabaso/X

Source: Twitter

KWAZULU-NATAL — An unannounced raid at Westville Prison in Durban on Thursday night, 23 July 2026, exposed a cache of contraband including drugs, knives, a plasma television and money, prompting a public commitment from correctional services to overhaul security at one of South Africa's most significant detention facilities.

Correctional Services National Commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale personally led the operation, catching inmates entirely off guard. Officials descended on the prison without prior warning before systematically removing inmates from their cells and conducting thorough searches throughout the facility.

Westville Prison ranks among the country's largest and most high-profile correctional centres, housing a number of South Africa's most dangerous and well-known convicted criminals. The discovery of contraband inside the facility has raised serious questions about how such items were able to enter and remain undetected within its walls.

Commissioner points finger at prison officials

Commissioner Thobakgale did not limit his criticism to inmates. Speaking after the raid, he indicated that members of the correctional services department itself had played a role in enabling the smuggling networks operating inside the prison.

"It is clear that there is a relationship between inmates that are part of the syndicates that bring drugs into correctional facilities and also our own members and the outside illicit economy," Thobakgale said..

Correctional services authorities have since vowed to strengthen both the safety and integrity of Westville Prison, with the raid described as part of a broader effort to clamp down on contraband networks operating across the country's correctional system.

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Surprise raid at Poolsmoor prison

In similar news, a surprise raid at the Pollsmoor Correctional Facility led to the discovery of a lot of contraband items and raised questions about how it got there. The raid was led by the National Commissioner of Correctional Services, Makgothi Thobakgale, on Saturday, 4 April 2026. During the raid, officials confiscated contraband, including drugs, cellphones, sharp objects, and other illegal items. They also found cash, internet routers, and other digital accessories. In one photo of the confiscated items, a television and a frying pan were also visible.

Raid in Grootvlie prison uncovers contraband

Briefly News reported that the Department of Correctional Services pounced on the Grootvlei Correctional Centre with a surprise raid where they uncovered various contraband during the raid, including cellphones and items converted into weapons. Some of the South Africans discussing the raid said they were not surprised and called for action to be taken against correctional officers complicit in smuggling contraband into prison.

Source: Briefly News