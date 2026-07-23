North West businessman Suliman Carrim applied to have his postponement hearing held behind closed doors, citing medical privacy rights

Commission chairperson Mbuyiseli Madlanga ruled that public interest outweighed Carrim's request for secrecy

The postponement application is scheduled to be heard on Friday, with restrictions placed on what medical details can be disclosed

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Suliman Carrim is not going to testify behind closed doors. Images: D_Molatoli/ X and Emmanuel Croset/AFP via Getty Images

Source: UGC

SOUTH AFRICA — The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry has ruled that a postponement application by North West businessman Suliman Carrim must be heard in an open session, rejecting his request for the proceedings to take place in secret.

Carrim had argued that his constitutional right to medical privacy justified holding the hearing behind closed doors. Commission chairperson Mbuyiseli Madlanga delivered the ruling electronically, finding that the public interest in transparency outweighed the businessman's request for confidentiality. Madlanga did, however, confirm that specific details relating to Carrim's actual medical condition would not be disclosed during the public session.

Carrim's repeated absences under scrutiny

Carrim has missed multiple scheduled appearances before the commission, citing an undisclosed illness. The matter took a significant turn during recent proceedings when evidence was introduced suggesting he had been spotted at a Cape Town restaurant while claiming to be too unwell to attend.

Following that development, the commission indicated it intended to subpoena his medical records in order to verify the legitimacy of his health claims. The postponement application is set to be heard on Friday.

Public reacts to Commission ruling

The ruling drew widespread comment online after crime reporter Yusuf Abramjee shared the update on X on 23 July 2026.

View the post on X here:

@LiverpoolZone56 said:

"Mr Carrim should seriously consider the JZ option. Refuse to participate in the commission's proceedings and bear the consequences. The hide and seek doesn't do him or the country any good."

@pakesdikgetsi wrote:

"The Commission must never tolerate this nonsense. He must be compelled to appear or face prosecution."

@Jaylue3 commented:

"Some good news. Nice one, commissioner."

@bajo____ added:

"You calling him Mr Postponement Application. 😂😂😂"

@MthembuOzzie quipped:

"He will faint live on TV."

Suliman Carrim loses court case

In a related article, Briefly News reported on Carrim’s application to block his subpoena to the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, which investigates corruption in the criminal justice system. The ruling underscores the ongoing scrutiny of political figures linked to alleged criminal activities, raising questions about transparency and accountability in South Africa's institutions.

Source: Briefly News